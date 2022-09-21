Read full article on original website
Binance to add opt-in button for 1.2% LUNC burn tax on all trades
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was asked if Binance was ever going to apply the 1.2% tax on Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) off-chain trades. CZ answered the question during a Twitter AMA, stating that Binance would add an opt-in button for those wishing to apply the burn. However, he later posted a blog post to introduce a “voting” mechanism on the burn.
India considering GST on crypto transactions amid evaluation of sector’s legality
The Indian government is working on implementing a goods and services (GST) tax on crypto transactions as legwork for determining the legality of the sector is underway, according to a Sept. 19 Livemint report. GST tax implementation. The GST tax will become an indirect tax regime on crypto assets that...
FTX looking to raise $1B in funding at $32B valuation
Sam Bankman-Fried‘s (SBF) exchange FTX is reportedly in talks with investors to raise funding up to $1 Billion at a valuation of $32 billion. Singaporean investment companies Temasek, SoftBank, and Tiger Global are among existing investors who agreed to fund FTX in the upcoming round. The exchange giant also...
Research: Debunking the FUD surrounding Bitcoin transaction fees
Bitcoin FUD comes in all shapes and sizes, ranging from unbridled energy consumption to rampant crime. Since 2017, the World Economic Forum has been warning that Bitcoin will eventually consume more power than the entire world. Governments around the world have been campaigning against Bitcoin mining and warning about its effects on climate change.
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
Research: Is ETH inflationary or deflationary after the Merge?
One of the most heated debates surrounding Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake network focused on the issuance of ETH. The leading narrative behind the Merge was that it was supposed to make ETH a deflationary currency. Since the Merge was completed on September 15, ETH issuance has been drastically...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Lebanon turns to crypto amid bank closures; FTX seeks to raise $1B; Zilliqa launches web3 gaming console
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 22 includes Binance’s newly-set Global Advisory Board that’ll foster responsible regulation of the crypto sector, the agreement Russia’s financial watchdog and largest bank reached to use crypto for international payments, and the indefinite close-up of the banks in Lebanon which pushed the Lebanese to turn to crypto.
Coinbase denies The Wall Street Journal’s proprietary trading allegations
Coinbase has denied allegations from The Wall Street Journal that it engaged in proprietary trading. The exchange said Sept. 22 that the WSJ had confused its client-driven activities with proprietary trading. Proprietary trading allegation. The Journal reported earlier on Sept. 22 that Coinbase created a trading group that used $100...
Binance sets up global advisory board to drive responsible regulation of crypto
Leading crypto exchange Binance has launched a Global Advisory Board to engage regulators worldwide to foster responsible regulation of the crypto industry. The board comprises experts ranging from a former U.S. senator to distinguished economists and global business leaders. The team will leverage their expertise, experience, and networks to advise Binance on complex regulatory, political, and social issues confronting crypto adoption.
Celsius shareholders want their own legal representation in bankruptcy case
Celsius shareholders have requested an official legal representation that would represent their interest in the bankruptcy proceedings, according to a Sept. 22 court filing. According to the filing, there is a clear need for this fiduciary representation as there are only two economic stakeholder groups — retail customers and equity holders.
Japan’s Nomura Holdings to launch new crypto-focused unit in Switzerland
Japan-based investment bank Nomura Holdings is launching a new crypto unit in Switzerland called Laser Digital. Nomura’s head of trading and investment Steven Ashley will step down from his current role to serve as Laser Digital’s chairman, while Nomura’s head of crypto Jaz Mohideen will serve as the unit’s CEO.
CFTC levies $250K fine on bZeroX, charges Ooki DAO for regulatory violations
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) imposed a $250,000 fine against bZeroX, a blockchain trading protocol, and its two founders. Simultaneously, the CTFC filed a federal civil enforcement action charging Ooki DAO — a successor to bZeroX that operated the same protocol — for illegally offering leverage and margin trading; failing to comply with the Bank Secrecy Act, and failing to comply with the Commodities Exchange Act.
Cardano up 3% following completion of Vasil hard fork
Cardano’s ADA has reacted positively to news of the successful completion of the Vasil upgrade, rising 3.6% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.4638. The Vasil upgrade went live at 9:44 pm UTC on Sept. 22, according to an announcement from Input Output. The hard fork will:
Research: Decade old whales selling Bitcoin hoard again; last time was during LUNA collapse
Long-term whales that have been holding their Bitcoins (BTC) for more than seven to ten years are selling them again for the first time since the Terra (LUNA) collapse in May, as Spent Volume Age Bands (SVAB) indicate. Spent Volume Age Bands (SVAB) is a separation of the on-chain transfer...
