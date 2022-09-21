Read full article on original website
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
SUNSfan creates new Dota 2 game mode—and fans are already dying to play it
Dota 2 has had a lot of custom games over the years. Some of them stem from special modes included in the yearly battle pass such as Diretide, Siltbreaker, and Aghanim’s Labyrinth. Others gained popularity because of the users that created them such as Dota Auto Chess. Earlier today,...
Here’s the MTG Arena Championship Alchemy metagame breakdown
This weekend’s Arena Championship 1 tournament will be the first look at competitive Alchemy since the release of Dominaria United. The road to the 2023 Magic World Championship continues with the Arena Championship on Sept. 24 and 25. Two Magic World Championship spots will be awarded to the top-two finishers in the event. The 32-player bracket will compete in both Dominaria United Draft and Alchemy Constructed.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
The 2022 World Championship is upon us, League of Legends fanatics. One of the biggest events in esports has finally arrived, with 24 top teams battling it out over the course of a month to decide which region will be taking home the Summoner’s Cup. This tournament will be...
How to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite: Paradise is already in full swing with all its numerous changes that include the implementation of ever-evolving and all-encompassing Chrome, Chrome weapon evolving, and high and low-security vaults that handsomely reward those diligent key collectors. With the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also launched a fresh thematic battle...
Cloud9 leave Movistar Riders in shambles after 2-0 domination at ESL Pro League season 16
Cloud9 breezed past Movistar Riders 2-0 today in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group D to practically secure a spot in the playoffs. The result leaves the team led by Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov in a comfortable spot in the group because they have yet to lose a map in EPL season 16. This practically leaves Movistar Riders without a chance to make the playoffs since they have a 0-3 record and Team Liquid and FURIA are also undefeated in the tournament so far.
When can you play Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most heavily-anticipated CoD releases in years. The community is anxious to get their hands on the new MW2, overcome by a desire to rid themselves of the disappointments of Vanguard and try out a new title that bears the name of the one of the franchise’s most beloved games.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’
On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
How to watch MTG Arena Championship 1
Magic Arena is back at the forefront of competitive play with a two-day tournament boasting a $200,000 prize pool and awarding Magic World Championship invitations. Arena Championship 1 is the first premier event on Arena for the 2023 competitive season. It’ll take place on Sept. 24 and 25, with both days beginning at 11am CT on the Magic Twitch channel.
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
Worlds 2022: Predicting this year’s Dade award, the group to watch, and the 2022 champion
One of the best and most exciting times of the year is upon us, League of Legends fans. Another competitive season has zoomed past in the blink of an eye, and with every champion crowned and the celebrations finished, everyone’s eyes are now set on the 2022 World Championship.
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
Lil Nas X sets the stage for 2022 League World Championship with new anthem, “STAR WALKIN'”
Riot Games and Lil Nas X have released “STAR WALKIN’,” the anthem for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The collaboration between the two resulted in an upbeat and unique song that will accompany players and fans at the grand final in San Francisco, which also provided the set for the music video.
How to access the Modern Warfare 2 beta on Steam
After three years, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived for all platforms. This means that if you’re gaming on PC, you’ll be able to download the open beta for the long-awaited first-person shooter on Steam. For PC users, open beta early access is from Thursday,...
What time does Splatoon 3’s Splatfest start?
The first official Splatfest is here for Splatoon 3, asking players whether they would bring items centered around Gear, Grub, or Fun with them to a deserted island should they have the option. As with Splatfests from previous games, players will select one of the teams available when they log...
Pobelter dives into why League solo queue is doomed: ‘I just feel miserable most of the time after playing’
Eugene “Pobelter” Park is a professional League of Legends player primarily known for playing for Team Liquid and Counter Logic Gaming. Just like every other pro player, he’s destined to play solo queue regularly until the end of his professional career to keep up with the previously established standards of reaching at least Diamond each season, staying in touch with the current meta, and lastly, getting more practice. Although the tedious climb comes with the job, Pobelter spoke his mind today on the current state of solo queue.
Kings collide: The 5 best mid laners at Worlds 2022
At the League of Legends World Championship, every single role will look to perform to its utmost best to be essential for a team’s success. This year, however, the mid lane at Worlds might be one of the most stacked roles in the tournament’s history. Multiple icons will...
