ABC Action News

Forecast: Beautiful today as we monitor Ian

Little chance for rain today as we make it to highs in the upper 80s. We continue to monitor Ian as it moves westward in the Caribbean. Potential impacts may begin to impact our area on Wednesday and last through early Thursday. The timing and intensity of any impacts are highly uncertain right now but will become more clear over the next few days as we closely monitor this storm.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Weak front bring PM storms today

Mostly sunny and dry to start. We'll heat up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. A weak front will move into the region and fire up some sct'd storms this afternoon and evening along and south of I-4. The front will bring slightly less humid air for Saturday though temperatures will remain around 90 this weekend.
WFLA

Showers fade this evening, lovely weekend forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We topped out at 93° today, with afternoon and evening storms cooling us down. The storms will fade around sunset and cooler, drier air sinks down through our area. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday morning and it will be mostly dry through the entire day. […]
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tropical Storm Gaston strengthens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gaston had strengthened overnight into Wednesday. The storm was located 600 miles west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected later today, and a slower southeastern...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida issues state of emergency ahead of potential major hurricane

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency across 24 counties in anticipation of a major hurricane. Tropical depression No. 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday, packing top winds of 35 mph. In its official five-day forecast, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm as...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
995qyk.com

Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction

This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 23-25

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The laugh-out-loud musical – featuring actors and puppets – tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
TAMPA, FL
JoAnn Ryan

Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard

Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
FLORIDA STATE

