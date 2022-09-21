Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Forecast: Beautiful today as we monitor Ian
Little chance for rain today as we make it to highs in the upper 80s. We continue to monitor Ian as it moves westward in the Caribbean. Potential impacts may begin to impact our area on Wednesday and last through early Thursday. The timing and intensity of any impacts are highly uncertain right now but will become more clear over the next few days as we closely monitor this storm.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Weak front bring PM storms today
Mostly sunny and dry to start. We'll heat up into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. A weak front will move into the region and fire up some sct'd storms this afternoon and evening along and south of I-4. The front will bring slightly less humid air for Saturday though temperatures will remain around 90 this weekend.
Showers fade this evening, lovely weekend forecast
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We topped out at 93° today, with afternoon and evening storms cooling us down. The storms will fade around sunset and cooler, drier air sinks down through our area. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday morning and it will be mostly dry through the entire day. […]
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
WESH
Tropical Storm Gaston strengthens
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gaston had strengthened overnight into Wednesday. The storm was located 600 miles west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected later today, and a slower southeastern...
New to Florida? 9 helpful tips to get you through a hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, peaking in August through October, and Florida is a bull’s-eye for hurricanes. Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD. If you are new to the Sunshine State, here are...
ABC Action News
Florida issues state of emergency ahead of potential major hurricane
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency across 24 counties in anticipation of a major hurricane. Tropical depression No. 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday, packing top winds of 35 mph. In its official five-day forecast, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm as...
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
Sandbag operations get underway ahead of potential hurricane impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the state of Florida prepares for the potential impact of Tropical Depression Nine churning toward the Caribbean Friday evening, Tampa Bay area counties are making sandbags available to the community. Check out the list below of where and when you can find sandbags and...
wogx.com
Tropical wave Invest-98L could have impact on Florida as named storm Hermine
ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track a lot of activity in the tropics – Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston – as well as tropical wave Invest-98L which could have an impact on Florida as our next named storm of the season, Hermine.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Tropical Storm Ian: State of emergency expanded statewide in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, and Florida could feel the effects of the storm as soon as Tuesday as it is expected to intensify into a hurricane. According to The Associated Press, forecasters said that the storm was on a track that could impact...
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
wtxl.com
State of emergency declared for counties in southern, central Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of an anticipated tropical cyclone striking the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency and requested a federal pre-landfall state of emergency declaration for multiple counties in the southern and central part of Florida. According to the news release from the...
995qyk.com
Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction
This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 23-25
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The laugh-out-loud musical – featuring actors and puppets – tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
