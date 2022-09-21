Read full article on original website
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Complex
School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back
A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Chilling new details emerge in massacre of eight family members in ‘sophisticated’ plot
A SERIES of chilling details have emerged surrounding a massacre that saw eight members of the same family killed. Hanna Rhoden, 19, and several of her relatives were gunned down in rural Ohio in a 2016 execution-style plot that was branded “sophisticated” by officials. Edward “Jake” Wagner and...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Father Fatally Shot 5-Year-Old Daughter, Injured 8-Year-Old Son After Mom Kissed Them Goodnight: Sheriff
Mere moments after their mother put them to bed, a young girl and boy were shot by their father, according to deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida. The 5-year-old sister died, and the 8-year-old brother survived, but with a grievous wound to his head, court documents say. Authorities identified the defendant...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
