Public Safety

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Law & Crime

11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies

An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
