Milwaukee, WI

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Mets (95-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-70, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 95-55 record overall and a 45-29 record in road games. The Mets have a 43-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .465. Adames is 16-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits (25 doubles and 37 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves manager Brian Snitker. “I want him to authenticate my own personal scorecard because I want him to sign it for me,” Snitker said. “To think of where he was a year ago to now is so awesome.” Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. “I don’t know if I realized how cool it was until my teammates and coaches congratulated me real quick afterward,” Wright said. “It’s a team stat and I couldn’t have done it without them scoring runs and playing defense.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
