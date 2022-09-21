Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to change the iPhone wallpaper on iOS 16
Every smartphone user likes to personalize their device, and iPhone users are no exception. One of the easiest ways to give your phone that personal touch is to add wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. iOS 16 has introduced a couple of new ways to change the wallpaper on the iPhone.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
People seem to really like this Dynamic Island thing. Welcome to the 451st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:. Android OEMs are considering adding a Dynamic Island-style feature. Namely, Realme is polling users to see if people would be interested in such a feature. Such a move may prompt some app developers to integrate it with their apps. However, without full Android integration, we don’t see any Dynamic Island clones being too useful overall.
Android Authority
Xiaomi Box 4K could be coming soon to the US
Xiaomi appears to be working on a 4K streaming box according to an FCC listing. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has filed a listing for a new TV stick on the FCC’s website. The listing shows the design and specifications for the new Xiaomi Box 4K. The new product will...
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 14 review: The old ways
The same iPhone you already know (and love?) The iPhone 14 is the best entry-level iPhone flagship ever made, but there's nowhere near enough new technology to encourage existing iPhone 13 owners to upgrade, nor to entice Android users over the fence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
How to scan an Android phone for malware
Clearly, there is a role to play for antivirus and anti-malware apps. Some people will tell you an Android phone is immune from computer viruses. But over the summer, dozens of adware- and malware-bearing apps were found on the Google Play Store (bleepingcomputer.com, 7/26/2022). Google Play Protect can tell you if your app is in any way different from the version they are keeping at the Store. But what if the original, Google-approved code was bad?
Android Authority
How to activate an eSIM on your iPhone
No more fiddling around with physical SIM cards. Don’t you just love the 21st century? Gone are the days of second mobile phones, work phone lines, and expensive tariff plans for international travel. Now, if you want more than one mobile phone number, and the phone is new enough, you simply need to buy and activate an eSIM. An eSIM gives you another phone number without the hassle of a physical SIM card. There are many pros and cons to an eSIM, but one huge pro is the ease of setup. Here’s how to set up and activate an eSIM on your iPhone.
Android Authority
Fitbit solved a big annoyance with wearables; why won't Google or Apple follow?
Pairing my tracker or watch with a new phone shouldn't take an hour. The bane of my existence as a techie is switching my primary phone. I have to set aside an entire day to get things done properly since I always do a clean install — no backups or restores. I wouldn’t want to carry over any residual bug or issue from one device to another and thus unfairly judge the new phone.
Android Authority
You told us: You're whelmed by the leaked Tensor G2 specs
You don't seem to have strong feelings about the Pixel 7 processor. The Google Pixel 7 series will be fully revealed next month, but the company already confirmed that it will be powered by the semi-custom Tensor G2 processor. A developer did some digging earlier this week and found out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Android's Game Dashboard quietly expands to more devices
Reports suggest Game Dashboard is appearing on more phones. Android’s Game Dashboard debuted earlier this year for the Pixel 6 series. It now seems Google is quietly rolling out the feature to more Pixel phones. It’s possible the feature could find its way to non-Pixel phones. If you’re...
Android Authority
Google finally gave us an official first look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro
Google has given us our first look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro. Since first revealed earlier this year, Google has only officially shown off the back of the Pixel 7 Pro. A new image posted on the company’s Pixel Superfans Facebook page has given us our first official look at the front of the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Foldables are tempting, but Samsung's iffy warranty is keeping me away
Buying a Samsung foldable feels like I'm gambling with my money and time. For nearly a year now, I’ve resisted the temptation to buy a foldable smartphone. Like many others, I’ve realized that a lot of my initial misgivings about the form factor have now disappeared. Modern foldables seem a lot more durable at first glance, complete with reinforced hinges and official water resistance ratings. And to top it off, Samsung’s latest offerings are no longer outlandishly expensive either, at least in the context of other premium smartphones.
Android Authority
The Pixel Buds Pro could get a feature that they should've launched with
The Pixel Buds Pro could allow you to adjust sound settings in the future. An APK teardown revealed that the Google Pixel Buds Pro could get equalizer settings. The EQ could offer five different bands of sound control. The teardown also found several different presets to choose from. One of...
Android Authority
Get ready to say goodbye to Fitbit accounts
Fitbit will eventually do away with Fitbit accounts and replace them with Google accounts. On its help page, Fitbit addresses its new “Fitbit by Google” branding and future plans it has for Google accounts on Fitbit. In a list of questions and answers, Fitbit announces it will be...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch shines in new official video showing off its design
Google has posted an official video showing the Pixel Watch from all angles. The smartwatch is confirmed to feature Gorilla Glass protection. We also get a better look at the crown, some watch faces, and the proprietary mechanism for band attachments. The launch of Google’s first smartwatch is just a...
Android Authority
More Pixel Tablet details leak, including size and storage options.
Google's upcoming tablet is becoming less of a mystery. Size and storage details of the Pixel Tablet have allegedly leaked. The device is reportedly in the testing phase right now after completing the prototyping stage. Google gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet a while back. The device isn’t...
Android Authority
How to loop a video on Android
Play it again, play it again, play it again. When you save a video to your Android device, there are many things you can do afterward. You can edit the video for uploading to YouTube, you can share the video with others, and, of course, you can view the video locally on your device. If you’re in this last camp, you have the option to view your video repeatedly by looping it. You can also disable that function if you just want to show the video once. Let’s go over how to loop videos on Android.
Android Authority
Unlike iOS, Android doesn’t need yearly updates anymore
Look closer and Android 13 is really just Android 12.1. Android 13 is here and will be rolling out to many more devices over the coming months. As I’m currently using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my daily driver, I’m in for a little wait until Samsung gets around to rolling out all the new bells and whistles to my handset. But, to be honest, I’m quite happy to wait.
Android Authority
Nothing reveals stick-shaped charging case, forgets to talk about earbuds
Nothing has unveiled a new cosmetic-inspired charging case for its new earbuds. The London-based tech company, Nothing, has unveiled its new Ear Stick earbuds. The new earbuds will come in a unique charging case inspired by “classic cosmetic silhouettes.”. Full product specs and pricing are expected to be revealed...
Android Authority
New Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p, mad cheap
This is now a great way to spruce up an older TV in your household. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is locked to 1080p. Outside of the resolution, the newest Chromecast is much the same as the original 4K model. You can grab the streamer today for $29.99.
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Comments / 0