ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

MCBH allows traffic through after investigation ends

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After dealing with a short incident on the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii, police have reopened the H-3 Freeway leading to the MCBH gate. According to officials from the MCBH, personnel responded to an unknown object discovered near the main gate. As safety precaution, the main gate was temporarily closed and the […]
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI
KITV.com

Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
KANEOHE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicyclists#Bicycling
seniorresource.com

Top 5 BEST Small Towns For Hawaii Retirees to Visit

If you want to get away from the buzz of tourism and big-city lights, take a stroll through some of the most scenic small towns in Hawaii. While you won’t find Honolulu on the list, you will discover some hidden gems that offer pristine beaches and unique attractions. Here are the top 5 BEST small towns for Hawaii retirees to visit!
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who fell more than 40 feet at Luakaha Falls Trail on Thursday has died from her injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms. First responders say the 30-year-old was unconscious when they got to the scene. They administered advanced life support, and she was airlifted...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy