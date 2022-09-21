Read full article on original website
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
Questions answered over Oahu’s red light cameras
Motorcycles and mopeds can still be cited through the cameras, but rolling stops by any kind of vehicle will not clock as a violation.
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
MCBH allows traffic through after investigation ends
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After dealing with a short incident on the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii, police have reopened the H-3 Freeway leading to the MCBH gate. According to officials from the MCBH, personnel responded to an unknown object discovered near the main gate. As safety precaution, the main gate was temporarily closed and the […]
KITV.com
Body of missing diver recovered in Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 77-year-old Oahu man died after an apparent drowning while diving in Kaneohe Bay, Friday morning. Multiple rescue crews responded to a call about a missing diver just before 11 a.m. According to the 911 call, the diver was last seen between Kipapa Island and Mokolii Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat, in Kaneohe Bay.
Update on cracks in columns along Honolulu’s rail line
Independent analyses are underway on the cracks in the concrete columns that support the elevated stations along the Honolulu rail line. Reports are expected by the end of this month.
Windward raised crosswalks to be installed, surprising neighbors
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is set to begin work on raised crosswalks on Oahu’s Windward side starting Monday, but some in the community are feeling blindsided by the project and say they heard about the road work just days before it is set to begin.
Over $15K in damage after Mililani trees are destroyed
The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees in Mililani were destroyed.
seniorresource.com
Top 5 BEST Small Towns For Hawaii Retirees to Visit
If you want to get away from the buzz of tourism and big-city lights, take a stroll through some of the most scenic small towns in Hawaii. While you won’t find Honolulu on the list, you will discover some hidden gems that offer pristine beaches and unique attractions. Here are the top 5 BEST small towns for Hawaii retirees to visit!
KITV.com
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Missing Hawaii diver’s body found in Kaneohe Bay
The body of a missing diver was found 30 feet below the ocean's surface according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.
KITV.com
New report shows crime rates up in Hawaii, but low compared to mainland
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Violent crime is up in major cities across the country, including Honolulu, according to a new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. But while our numbers have increased in some areas over the year - homicides, rapes, and robberies have only gone up -- some incidents were on the decline over the summer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle large brush fire in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Wahiawa Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Whitmore Avenue. HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Police briefly shut down...
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman who fell 40 feet at Luakaha Falls has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who fell more than 40 feet at Luakaha Falls Trail on Thursday has died from her injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirms. First responders say the 30-year-old was unconscious when they got to the scene. They administered advanced life support, and she was airlifted...
New 911 technology: Dispatchers can see where callers are in crisis
From fires, crime and medical emergencies, dispatchers are the first line of communication between the public and first responders. Now, agencies like the Maui Police Department are looking at new video technology.
KITV.com
Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
KITV.com
'Working Joe Logan' video series goes Behind-the-Scenes with Honolulu Police Chief
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new video series has launched with an unexpected main star: Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan. 'Working Joe Logan' takes a peek behind the scenes at the new HPD chief's day-to-day, as well as gives a bit of his background with the police force.
