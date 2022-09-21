ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money

By Faraz Javed
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifWnx_0i40V7QM00

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospitality industry has continued to take a hit. From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping.

A survey by CreditCards.com showed that even though pre-pandemic spending habits have returned, tipping habits haven't.

The number of people who always tip at restaurants dropped from 77% in 2019 to 73% in 2022, and tips for food delivery and rideshare drivers went down 6% in the same period.

In the U.S., tipping is a heavily-practiced social custom, and over the decades, folks have only gotten generous with the amount they tip. But lately, the tradition has become luke warm, and there could be several reasons.

"That is easily explained by the rising cost of goods for everybody," Jonathan Gibson, the manager of Dessert Oasis Coffee Shop in Downtown Detroit said.

He added that during any economic shift, gratuity gets impacted.

"I think there is always been some ambiguity around whether or not you tip for a to-go order, a pizza place, or a coffee shop," he said. "I think when there is some ambiguity about whether or not to tip in coffee, it's the first to go.

With the tipping culture declining nationally, we hit the streets of Ferndale to see what's the vibe locally.

Zac Broder said he always gives something; % if it's a bad experience and 20% if it's good.

He said he is not a fan of a new trend when businesses add gratuity to the bill.

"That's probably like a sign of inflation than anything else, they're just putting it in, it's not your call anymore," he said.

Another reason behind the shift is guilt-tipping. Economist Patrick Anderson says that's when businesses flip a screen like towards customers to choose the tip amount.

"That's not what I would consider being a change in people's generosity, that are starting to react to being told that they should tip when in their view they didn't receive a service," Anderson said.

For Samantha Peterson, take-outs have become another service where folks shouldn't have to tip.

"Because I'm doing the work, yes you are cooking the food, but I'm coming to pick it up," she said.

However, server Summer Walkowika disagrees.

"Who answered the phone? Who talked to you? Who took time away from what they did? she asked. "A lot of time people call, they don't know what they want, and all of a sudden 10 minutes have gone by. Then when they come to pick up, I have to make sure everything is right in the carryout.

Meanwhile, according to a Popmenu survey, Michigan is one of the strongest tipping states with folks paying an average tip of 18%.

Comments / 22

Checkmate
3d ago

If it's delivered or served, tips are a given, I don't tip the lady in the check out line at Kroger or the man at the gastation counter. Waitresses are not cooking the meal, and most restaurants have busboys to clean the table, they don't get a cut of that tip. Restaurants provide a service that is the business they chose and when my burger and beer cost $20 bucks and I have to pick it up at the counter. No absolutely not, they are not getting a tip.

Reply(1)
6
Dragonfly Lover
3d ago

Servers who wait on you at the table, take care of you and attend to your needs-they get tipped. As soon as I see a tip jar I am completely turned off. A tip is a thank you, gratitude you give. That jar is telling me they think they are entitled. Saying 'I am due-pay me'. Nope, not going to happen, it's rude.

Reply
5
NL
3d ago

If you are taking your data from a CC receipt to diagnose a “new trend” maybe you better consider all the options. Sometime people pay with the CC and tip with cash. Because of the practices my husband and I have read about, how employers distribute CC tips, we try to tip as often as possible to ensure the server is the one getting the tip.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan launches program to address state's housing stock

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's housing stock is getting slim and state officials are working to help meet the demand with a new program.The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is launching the Missing Middle Housing Program to provide funds to non-profit organizations to develop and rehabilitate properties.MSHDA administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the amount of available homes due to rising construction and maintenance costs.The program allocates $50 million from the American Rescue Plan act, where 30% will be used to help rural communities.State regulators say the funds can be used for rental and for-sale properties."They're serving this middle income, this workforce housing, missing middle household population where we know that there is a lot of need all throughout the state," said MSHDA Director of Development Chad Benson."From the very rural areas to some of the more populated areas throughout the state."Grants are now available to help get projects started.Click here for more information on qualifications.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit, MI
Business
WTVR-TV

The push to control America's exploding geese population

DETROIT, Mich. — Cities and towns across the country are working to control the numbers of Canada geese that have taken up permanent residency in city parks, golf courses and backyards, as the migratory bird's population has exploded in recent years becoming more than just a nuisance in some areas.
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditcards Com#Dessert Oasis Coffee Shop
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy