Enrollment Up Again This Fall At UWS
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – For the second consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Superior is reporting enrollment growth and is one of just three UW System schools with an increase in total enrollment for fall 2022. Enrollment data, based on tenth day of class figures, shows UW-Superior with a total...
Cloquet School Lockdown Follows Prank Call
CLOQUET, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet School officials say about an hour lockdown was put in place at the middle and high school following a call that indicated there was an active shooter event underway. The call, received Wednesday morning, was determined to be a hoax and there was no...
