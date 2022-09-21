ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

UK's small businesses 'to be offered growth loans' as part of Liz Truss's swathe of economic recovery plans as new PM pledges to back Britain's entrepreneurs

Small businesses will be offered new ‘growth loans’ by the Government as part of the Prime Minister’s efforts to pull the economy out of the doldrums. Liz Truss announces in the Mail on Sunday an extension of the Government’s Start-Up Loans programme – which offers support and funding to new businesses – to cover companies which have been running for up to five years.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
SFGate

India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — India's foreign minister laid out the country's plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during his speech Saturday in front of the U.N. General Assembly. India assumes the mantle of the consortium of leading developed and developing nations in December. Subramanyam Jaishankar said India's...
POLITICS
SFGate

Opposition leads in 1st round of Czech Senate election

PRAGUE (AP) — The major opposition party in the Czech Republic appeared to be leading Saturday in the first round of elections for one-third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, the Senate. With ballots from more than 95% of ballot stations counted, the centrist ANO movement led...
POLITICS

