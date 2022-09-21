Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Saltwater Fly Rods of 2022
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
The Taiga Orca Personal Watercraft is Production Ready!
You Can Take Delivery of this Electric Powercraft Today!. With a starting price of $17,940 for the Taiga Sport, this personal watercraft has to offer something special for the user to get the biggest bang for the buck. Lucky for us, these offerings from Taiga do precisely that! As of today, these personal watercraft by Taiga Motors(which include jet-skis, wave runners, or water scooters as they are known) are the first all-electric production models on the market.
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Camping: Its Sense and History
Camping is a popular recreational activity that is about spending time in nature, including sleeping and cooking food. However, there are many variations of camping and that is why it means different things to different people. For example, many people understand camping as living in tents, while for others it might mean traveling in a minivan. So, what is camping exactly?
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
Gearheads rejoice; there’s a new textile in town. Previously, GORE-TEX announced it will debut its new ‘GORE-TEX Expanded Polyethylene’ in Fall 2022. Now, the GORE-TEX ePE Membrane is even closer to production. The all-new waterproof and breathable material has already secured backing by Patagonia, Arc’teryx and others. It boasts a smaller carbon footprint than competing materials, requires less energy and water to create and produces less carbon overall. On top of that, it’s PFC-free and can bond with other sustainable fabrics like recycled or undyed materials. GORE-TEX describes the new material as long-lasting, fully-windproof, highly breathable and equipped with durable waterproofing. With the material already set to appear on Patagonia’s ski and snowboard shell kits and Arc’Teryx’s Ralle and Coelle jackets, many fans will be able to use the material first-hand sooner than later.
Gear Patrol
5 Things You Absolutely Positively Need to Know Before Your First Gravel Bike Race
“Tackling up-and-down terrain on rugged, unsuspended sets of wheels, gravel biking combines road cycling’s speed and mountain biking’s thrills, minus the dangers inherent in those pursuits — think distracted drivers and unforgiving trees.”. That’s how I first described gravel biking more than two years ago. I’d just...
Get a men's fleece-lined bomber jacket from Patagonia for half the price
Get ready for winter with a high-quality jacket under $100.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gear Patrol
The Best Power Racks for Beefing up Your At-Home Workouts
The term "home gym" can mean a lot of things, but when you picture an at-home setup based in physical fitness, you probably conjure up images of a filled garage with weight plates, dumbbells and, of course, a power rack in some far-off corner. These metal structures are a staple in any strength training regimen, allowing for plenty of muscle-building modalities with the added safety and stability built right into their silhouette.
Hummingbird Brings Us the Lightest Folding Electric Bike to Date!
Hummingbird Flax: A Sustainable and Convenient City Bike. Hummingbird Folding Electric Bike 2.0media by Hummingbird. The Electric Hummingbird folding bike is the first of its kind with a Flax frame. Yes, that's right, the bike frame is made using plant fibers rather than the typical carbon fiber we have all grown accustomed to. Better yet, the bike retains its durability and strength. So now a little more information on Flax from CFDA.COM.
This Insane New Electric Boat Is Basically a Mashup of a Catamaran, Jet Bike and Hydrofoil
Neocean wanted to see what happened when you combined a catamaran with a jet bike. The answer looks like a whole lot of fun. The French company recently launched an electric personal watercraft series called the Overboat F, according to New Atlas. The unique vehicle, which comes in two sizes, features an electric drive and three hydrofoils that allow it to effortlessly speed across the water in silence. The Overboat F is basically a jet bike on top of a catamaran-like base. It has two poly-fiberglass hulls that are connected by a central seating area which has room for one or two...
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
Hoka’s Anacapa Mid GTX Boot Will Make You a Better Hiker
Trekking up a big mountain is no small feat. You need to have solid cardiovascular health, watch your footing when maneuvering over gravel and logs, and have a game plan in the event that you come face-to-face with an animal that could eat you as a mid-afternoon snack. It can be daunting if you’re a newbie, but I’m all about living life on the edge—and hey, you’ve gotta get off your laptop sometimes and bump fists with nature.
How to buy the perfect camera drone - the ultimate buyer's guide
Here are the best options to consider if you wish to begin with drones.
This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI
Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
Comments / 0