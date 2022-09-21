ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Man seriously injured in shooting outside after-hours Opelousas restaurant

One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say

A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
Suspects indicted on murder charges in two Broussard homicides

A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday. Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr. Dazjhalun...
