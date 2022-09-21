Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Sept 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
Related
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board approves tax exemption for company partnering with schools
CADDO PARISH,La.--Caddo Parish School Board gave a $5 million tax exemption to a Shreveport company looking to create more jobs in the Arklatex. Ternium U.S.A. requested the property tax exemption and the school board approved it on Tuesday. They tell KTBS they aren't usually quick to approve something like this...
westcentralsbest.com
New Barksdale gate nears completion
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Once the new I-220 gate is open, this Industrial Gate will close. The new entrance will give Barksdale Air Force Base a total of four gates. The $36 million Air Force base entrance will pick up where the state leaves off with the $83 million 1-20/I-220 Interchange.
KTBS
More Shreveport sewer improvement projects scheduled
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The City of Shreveport has been working for over a decade to meet the demands of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to improve its sewage system or face fines. City officials gave an update Wednesday on projects that will begin soon to improve sewer lines in parts...
KSLA
Public service commissioner breaks down benefits, costs of new solar power plant coming to Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to bring clean, renewable energy to Louisiana, SWEPCO, the Louisiana Public Service Commission, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments are working together to bring solar energy to north Caddo Parish. A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. The project is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Progress made in restoring Old Galilee Baptist Church for Shreveport civil rights museum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There’s an effort to open a civil rights museum in Shreveport at the site of a historic church with a past tied to the civil rights movement. The fight for freedom in the South has links to several events that happened in Shreveport. That history has fueled some groups to push for a project that would honor the sacrifices of others and leave a legacy for the future.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
KSLA
Texas Street building damaged in massive fire was in process of making comeback
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bricks, rubble, and only a portion of the old Humpfrees building still stand after a massive fire Wednesday, Sept. 22. Tim Huck owns the Sandbar, a business that’s just steps from the Humpfrees building. He said his building didn’t suffer severe damage. “Some of...
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KTBS
Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader retraces steps of 1963 protest march
Shreveport, LA -- A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School today 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Courthouse in protest.
magic1029fm.com
UPDATE: Huge Fire Threatens Large Portion of Downtown Shreveport
114 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport is destroyed, so sad – especially since it was a beautiful and historic building. Downtown Shreveport played home to a truly scary sight Wednesday evening as a fire raged at the old Humphreys building next to the Blind Tiger. Without knowing Humphreys, you...
KTBS
NTX Giving Day: Animal Investigation & Response raises funds for disaster relief efforts
SHREVEPORT, La. - Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) is one of many non-profit organizations raising funds during a special campaign on September 22, 2022. Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizmagsb.com
YPI executive committee seeking applicants
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Initiative (YPI) is seeking applicants for its executive committee. YPI is a network of community leaders under the age of 40 who seek to enhance Northwest Louisiana for the attraction and retention of young professionals. YPI Executive Committee is the leadership...
KTBS
Shreveport PD joins 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run
SHREVEPORT, LA. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies carried the torch on Thursday. They joined with other agencies in support of the Special Olympics Louisiana for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run. The community came out to cheer on the "Guardians of the Flame," as members of...
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
KSLA
Parent concerns about 'unacceptable' Caddo school lunches
A 72-megawatt facility is being built near Hosston off I-49. Five designers will be competing in the finals of the Fashion Prize Fest event at the Phoenix 2.0 club. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. Mother concerned about quality of Caddo school lunches. Updated: 5 hours ago.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTBS
Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
KSLA
House goes up in flames in Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood. At 12:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, the fire was reported in the 3400 block of Hardy Street. When they arrived, firefighters found an abandoned house had caught fire. The house was heavily damaged...
Comments / 1