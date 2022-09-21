ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5

 3 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.

Saturday

Final: Abington Heights 24, Wallenpaupack Area 12

Friday

Final: Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14

Final: Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0

Final: Stroudsburg 31, Dieruff 28

Final: Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13

Final: Western Wayne 38, Carbondale Area 7

Final: Scranton 35, North Pocono 0

Final: Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 14

Final: Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5

