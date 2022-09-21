Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.
Saturday
Final: Abington Heights 24, Wallenpaupack Area 12
Friday
Final: Pleasant Valley 48, Pocono Mountain East 14
Final: Northampton 35, East Stroudsburg South 0
Final: Stroudsburg 31, Dieruff 28
Final: Scranton Prep 20, Delaware Valley 13
Final: Western Wayne 38, Carbondale Area 7
Final: Scranton 35, North Pocono 0
Final: Pocono Mountain West 43, East Stroudsburg North 14
Final: Honesdale 34, Tunkhannock 0
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5
