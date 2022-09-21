ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Trina Ann Henderson

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Trina Ann Henderson of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, she was 42 years old.

She is survived by her wonderful sons, Elijah Henderson and Ethan Henderson; parents, Edward and Marilyn D’Ovidio; brother, Eddie (Alisha) D’Ovidio; nephews, Cameron (Skylar) D’Ovidio and Caleb D’Ovidio; and great niece, Arielle D’Ovidio.

The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 6 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Donna Williams officiating. The Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 4 pm until time of service at 6 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Trina Ann Henderson appeared first on Wilson County Source .

