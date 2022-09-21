Read full article on original website
Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
Two people injured in drive-by shooting in Lafayette, police say
Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sternberg Street Thursday night, the Lafayette Police Department says. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sternberg Street around 9:40 p.m. and found two victims suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was struck by a bullet and another was injured by what investigators believe was shrapnel, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Man seriously injured in shooting outside after-hours Opelousas restaurant
One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday. Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Lafayette Police Say Shots Were Fired from a Sunroof in Drive-by Shooting
There has been another shooting in Lafayette. Solving the case may be impossible. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting, but the victims are not being cooperative. Thursday night just before 10 o'clock there was a drive-by...
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
UPDATE: Barricaded Fugitive Arrested in Vermilion Parish After Attempting to Evade Police
A developing story out of Abbeville is said to involve a large SWAT presence. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, John Micah LeBlanc was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday, September 23 after barricading himself inside of an Abbeville home in an attempt to evade police. ORIGINAL...
Local business and police searching for suspect
A Lafayette business and LPD are asking for help to identify a man who stole some items from the store yesterday.
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Gueydan caretaker arrested after stealing $56,000
A Gueydan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from the person she was hired to care for.
REPORT: Gunman opened fire through sunroof in late night Lafayette shooting
Gunman opened fire through sunroof in late night Lafayette shooting
Man dies after being found shot in car on Marigold Loop in Lafayette
A man in Lafayette died Tuesday after police found him unresponsive inside his vehicle in the 400 block of Marigold Loop.
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say
A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Man killed in shooting near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police say
A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Marigold Loop near Debaillon Park, Lafayette police said. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in 400 block of Marigold Loop (map). The man, identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie of Opelousas, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers attempted aid until emergency medical responders arrived, but Arvie died at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Homeless man indicted in slaying of Broussard man
A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up an indictment this week in the July slaying of a Broussard man.
Suspects indicted on murder charges in two Broussard homicides
A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up indictments for suspects in two Broussard homicides on Wednesday. Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr. Dazjhalun...
Rayne Police looking for 3 men in connection with attempted murder
Rayne Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 3 individuals wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder.
Gueydan woman allegedly stole from person she was hired to care for
A Vermilion Parish woman has been arrested for stealing from a person she was hired to care for. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding checks that were being issued without authorization. During the investigation, detectives discovered that 191 checks had been issued by the...
Lafayette Police on scene of pedestrian struck on Moss Street
Pedestrian struck Moss Street
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
