ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train cancellations hit worst level on record

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVgUB_0i40LnI300

Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption.

The industry’s cancellations score during the 12 months to August 20 was 3.7%, analysis of Office of Rail and Road data by the PA news agency found.

That was the poorest reliability in records dating back to 2015.

Cancellations score during the year to August 20" data-source="Office of Rail and Road">

Strikes in disputes over jobs, pay and conditions have caused a surge of cancellations in recent months.

Cancellations scores reflect the percentage of services that are either fully or part-cancelled.

Each part-cancellation is counted as half a full cancellation.

The score for all services in the latest available four-week period of data from July 24 to August 20 was 4.9%.

The worst individual operator between those dates was Avanti West Coast, with its highest ever score of 14.9%.

Other operators which also had their poorest reliability for a four-week period include London North Eastern Railway (11.0%), East Midlands Railway (5.5%) and Grand Central (12.0%).

Govia Thameslink Railway – which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services – recorded its second worst cancellations score of 11.1%.

A spokesman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “We know that reliability and punctuality are the most important areas for improvement for our passengers and apologise to all those who have experienced disruption to their travel plans.

“We need to end the unnecessary and damaging strikes called by the leaders of the transport unions which disrupt passengers’ plans, undermine struggling businesses and upend the industry’s recovery.

“They are opposing the very reforms that will improve reliability and punctuality and therefore help build a sustainable railway.”

Drivers’ union Alsef confirmed on Tuesday that its members at 12 companies will stage fresh strikes on October 1 and 5, affecting travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

There have been calls for the operation of Avanti West Coast’s services to be taken into public ownership after the company slashed its timetable to reduce short-notice cancellations.

A spokesman for the operator said: “We know we’re not delivering the service our customers rightly expect and we apologise for the enormous frustration and inconvenience.

“We remain committed to delivering the best possible service for our customers and the communities we serve.

“A shortage of staff, particularly drivers, who were willing to volunteer for overtime led to a marked increase in the number of short-notice cancellations, which we know are highly disruptive for customers.

“As a result, we reduced our timetable to ensure a more reliable service. This was not a decision we took lightly and we are now in the process of rebuilding the timetable in a sustainable and robust way without the reliance on overtime.”

Meanwhile, trains to and from London were disrupted for a third consecutive day on Wednesday due to damaged overhead electric wires.

Services at King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate were delayed because of problems at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway Company#Office Of Rail#Grand Central#Southern#Great Northern#Gatwick Express#The Rail Delivery Group
newschain

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian forces have exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least seven people as both sides refused to concede any ground – despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. Russian missile strikes in the...
MILITARY
newschain

Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win

Scotland keeper Craig Gordon enjoyed a perfect day after following the birth of his son with a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park. The 39-year-old’s partner Summer gave birth to Axel in the morning of the Nations League clash and then the Hearts veteran joined back up with the squad for the trip to Glasgow.
SPORTS
newschain

Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell

Novak Djokovic made up for lost time with two victories in rapid fashion to help Team Europe take control of the Laver Cup on the second day of the team competition in London. A day after Roger Federer’s emotional farewell to competitive tennis alongside Rafael Nadal in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2, Djokovic took centre stage with a routine win over Team World’s Frances Tiafoe before he partnered up with Matteo Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in the doubles.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy