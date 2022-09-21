Read full article on original website
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Fire burning by Yakima Valley Mall, greenway considered under control
UNION GAP, Wash. — Emergency coordinators and fire leaders out of Yakima are aware of a fire burning near the greenway area of Valley Mall Blvd and Interstate 82. Although the optics might make it appear like danger is imminent, this situation is under control. According to Suncomm 911...
Snohomish County solid waste facilities to be open regular hours this weekend
All Snohomish County solid waste facilities will be open this weekend during regular business hours after a significant effort by county staff to clear excess garbage piles and return facilities to operational standards of safety. This work eliminates the need for a scheduled Sunday, Sept. 25 closure of solid waste facilities, including all transfer stations and drop boxes.
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Scene in Edmonds: Another brown pelican spotting
Brown pelicans have been drawing interest along the Edmonds waterfront this week. This latest photo, taken Saturday morning, is tby Michael Lowell. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead
SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
Expect limited vehicle capacity on Edmonds-Kingston ferries Sunday due to Kitsap bike ride
Ferry customers on the Edmonds-Kingston route should plan for possible delays and limited vehicle capacity Sunday, Sept. 25 due to bicyclists using the ferries for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic. In an alert sent Thursday night, Washington State Ferries said it is expecting “a lot of bikes” on the...
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
Burien plastic surgeon's license suspended following allegations from WA Medical Commission
BURIEN, Wash. - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of a south King County plastic surgeon following allegations that the doctor violated an agreement that placed restrictions on her ability to practice. WMC issued a suspension order on Sept. 19 for Dr. Kristine Brecht, who runs Aesthetic Rejuvenation...
Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal
A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
