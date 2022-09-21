Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO