Kittitas County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
Edmonds, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County solid waste facilities to be open regular hours this weekend

All Snohomish County solid waste facilities will be open this weekend during regular business hours after a significant effort by county staff to clear excess garbage piles and return facilities to operational standards of safety. This work eliminates the need for a scheduled Sunday, Sept. 25 closure of solid waste facilities, including all transfer stations and drop boxes.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Another brown pelican spotting

Brown pelicans have been drawing interest along the Edmonds waterfront this week. This latest photo, taken Saturday morning, is tby Michael Lowell.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
kpq.com

BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
myedmondsnews.com

Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
myedmondsnews.com

Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
MyNorthwest.com

Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal

A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
