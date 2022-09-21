KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Rocky Top prepares to host one of the University of Tennessee’s biggest games in years, players and fans know what is on the table. ”I’m so excited for this week, I’m so excited for this weekend, I’m so excited for the rest of the weekend and I feel like we’ve been doing this for a while already, but you know we’re only three games in, we’ve got the fourth this weekend, and a whole lot more ahead of us and I’m pumped about it,” said wide receiver Grant Frerking.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO