Clouds increase overnight, rain around for Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances remain low through the evening and into the first half of the overnight. Starting out Sunday morning a batch of showers and downpours move in from the west and could impact you plans through early morning. A front is set to move in during the afternoon and bring another line of storms with the potential for a few stronger storms.
Sunshine and cooler air returns heading into the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler, drier, and sunnier weather returns Friday! It’ll finally feel like fall with another fall front arriving later Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
A cold front “blows” into town today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of cold fronts in this First Alert 8-Day Planner. The first one is breezy with spotty rain, and the second brings better rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville is surrounded by plenty of fishing spots, and now it’s been recognized as one of the best in the country. Greg Ward with Rocky Top Outfitter, is a profession angler. He gives guided tours around Sevierville showing people the best areas to catch a fish.
Game days offer opportunity for visitors to ‘test drive’ East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols prepare to take on the Gators, the city of Knoxville is preparing to host thousands of people who are flocking to town to take in an SEC Saturday. Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said weekends like the Vols and Gators mean big business.
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A busy Vol Navy awaits kickoff as the Vols take on Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vol Navy has been a decades-long tradition in Knoxville, where boats line the Tennessee River to tailgate. “Name a school that has this many boats come to a football game,” said one fan. Friday night, well over 50 boats in the Vol Navy gathered to...
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
POLICE: Accident causes ‘major power outages’ in Oak Ridge
The Oak Ridge Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Robertsville Road.
All eyes on Rocky Top: Lights shining on Knoxville as Gators come to town
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Rocky Top prepares to host one of the University of Tennessee’s biggest games in years, players and fans know what is on the table. ”I’m so excited for this week, I’m so excited for this weekend, I’m so excited for the rest of the weekend and I feel like we’ve been doing this for a while already, but you know we’re only three games in, we’ve got the fourth this weekend, and a whole lot more ahead of us and I’m pumped about it,” said wide receiver Grant Frerking.
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
Porch fire damages apartment on Inskip Road
An apartment's porch was on fire on Inskip Road in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
4,000-pound pizza oven on wheels gives Jefferson County a taste of Italy
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
Smokies advance to championship series
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies (2-1) clinched a trip to the Southern League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-2) Friday night at the Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. A pair of home runs from Harrison Wenson backed a quality start from...
LOCAL RADIO ICON & BELOVED WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS HAS PASSED
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM. Life-long friend Tony Perry recalls “I was on the air at WAEW radio on a stormy afternoon in 1976 when a young man called me and said ‘hey if you wanna know what the weather is going to do I can tell you – I study a lot of weather. I talked to the manager – Warren Dean – and suggested we put Steve on the air on a regular basis. Warren talked with Steve and struck a deal for him to do an hourly weather update every day – and the rest is history”
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
What Did Commissioner Beeler Learn Tonight about Closing Old Tazewell Pike?
Unfortunately I was double booked before County Commissioner Rich Beeler noticed a public meeting to discuss the closing of Old Tazewell Pike on Monday at the Knox County Commission meeting. This has been an ongoing item on County Commission agendas since May. a photo was submitted to me from the...
