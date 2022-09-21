Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
klkntv.com
19-year-old charged with first-degree assault in shooting of Lincoln teens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Court records have identified a 19-year-old who remains at large after the shooting of two teens late Tuesday night. Jason Hernandez, 19, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
KETV.com
One person dead, multiple injured in fatal three-car Bellevue crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police responded to a fatal three-car crash just after 8 p.m. Friday night near Fort Crook and Cornhusker Road. Authorities said one person died in the crash. Three people were transported in critical condition, and two people were transported in serious condition to Nebraska Medicine,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
LPD Identifies Woman Murdered Tuesday Night
Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night at a mobile home park near 1st and W Fairfield Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim was 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. She was stabbed several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital. “We...
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
News Channel Nebraska
Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash
YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Arrest made in connection to West Fairfield Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday. The LPD said that due to the investigative efforts of their personnel, less than 12-hours after the initial call of the stabbing at a residence near west Allison Court and west Fairfield St., they have taken 61-year-old Charles Alexander into custody.
klin.com
Two Lincoln Men Shot Late Monday Night
Lincoln Police are looking for a gunman who shot two men last night near 22nd and Dudley. LPD says an officer was driving in the area when an 18-year-old Lincoln man ran up to his cruiser and told him he was shot. While officers were providing aid to him a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
klkntv.com
Woman gets 15 years in prison for meth distribution in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman will serve 15 years in prison for her role in distributing a meth mixture in the Lincoln area. Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
kfornow.com
Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to...
klkntv.com
Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
klin.com
LPD Finds Drugs Inside Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Two women were arrested after Lincoln Police stopped a car early Wednesday morning near 31st and P that had been reported stolen five days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on routine patrol spotted the car around 2:30 a.m. and pulled it over. Kocian says the officer made...
Comments / 3