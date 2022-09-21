ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 3

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, multiple injured in fatal three-car Bellevue crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police responded to a fatal three-car crash just after 8 p.m. Friday night near Fort Crook and Cornhusker Road. Authorities said one person died in the crash. Three people were transported in critical condition, and two people were transported in serious condition to Nebraska Medicine,...
BELLEVUE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klin.com

LPD Identifies Woman Murdered Tuesday Night

Lincoln Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night at a mobile home park near 1st and W Fairfield Street. Captain Todd Kocian says the victim was 36-year-old Jasimin Champion of Lincoln. She was stabbed several times and later died at a Lincoln hospital. “We...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
1011now.com

Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward man killed in southeast Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. - One person was killed and another is battling life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Nebraska. The crash happened Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m. near the York/Seward County line on Highway 34. Deputies said Friday that two pickups, including one driven by a teenager, collided in...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Lpd
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Arrest made in connection to West Fairfield Street homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday. The LPD said that due to the investigative efforts of their personnel, less than 12-hours after the initial call of the stabbing at a residence near west Allison Court and west Fairfield St., they have taken 61-year-old Charles Alexander into custody.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Lincoln Men Shot Late Monday Night

Lincoln Police are looking for a gunman who shot two men last night near 22nd and Dudley. LPD says an officer was driving in the area when an 18-year-old Lincoln man ran up to his cruiser and told him he was shot. While officers were providing aid to him a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Men convicted in Dawson, Lancaster Counties go missing from CCC-O

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two inmates have gone missing from a correctional facility in Omaha. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha early Thursday evening and reportedly removed the electronic monitors, which were recovered less than a block away.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Woman gets 15 years in prison for meth distribution in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman will serve 15 years in prison for her role in distributing a meth mixture in the Lincoln area. Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LPD Finds Drugs Inside Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop

Two women were arrested after Lincoln Police stopped a car early Wednesday morning near 31st and P that had been reported stolen five days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on routine patrol spotted the car around 2:30 a.m. and pulled it over. Kocian says the officer made...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy