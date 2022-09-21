Football advance: Archie Griffin visits Fremont before Findlay arrives

Zero.

That's the number of wins for Fremont Ross' seniors against Findlay. They've had three chances to win the regular season game they want most.

Obviously, Friday's home game is their last chance. No better time, then for Ohio State legendary running back Archie Griffin to stop in to talk to the Little Giants.

"It was very inspiring having somebody of that caliber speak to us and encourage us to do our best," Ross quarterback Kaden Holmes said of the Tuesday visit. "It's amazing somebody like that gets into us that football is a great game."

The Little Giants last beat Findlay in 2018 at 43-42.

"It's an exciting week for the kids, the magnitude of the last home game against a hated rival," Ross coach Chad Long said. "Our community. Beating somebody like Findlay, nothing would be more pleasing for these seniors to remember."

Ross won its first five games last season before a 34-14 setback to Findlay. It might have taken things for granted the former would continue.

"This year, it's different," Holmes said. "We're seniors. We haven't beat them."

Griffin was a little inspired Tuesday himself. Bob Brudzinski was a teammate and he got to know Derek Isaman as an administrator at Ohio State.

He playfully took a few photos near the Charles Woodson statue, holding up two fingers, rather than one, as the only player to twice win the Heisman Trophy.

"The school has great history with a lot of good players," he said. "I loved visiting the Charles Woodson statue. He's a remarkable man and athlete. Rob Lytle. It's a wonderful history to be proud of. The facilities make you kind of jealous."

Clyde, Bellevue, Port Clinton and Oak Harbor finally start Sandusky Bay Conference division schedules in the Lake and Bay, respectively.

Friday's Week 6 games

Ross (5-0) at Findlay (1-4, 0-2)

Ross remained unbeaten as Holmes rushed for four touchdowns in a 25-22 victory over Toledo St. Francis last week. The Little Giants have allowed 22 or fewer points in four games. Findlay lost to Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo Whitmer in the TRAC. It has lost to Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. It has allowed 38 or more points three times. Lineman Luke Montgomery is an Ohio State commit and sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery is a Division I recruit.

Clyde (4-1) at Perkins (4-1)

Cole Schwochow caught two touchdown passes from Abe Morrison as Clyde topped Toledo Scott 34-16 last week. Morrison, Clark Norman and Landon Bailey each added one touchdown on the ground. The Fliers haven't allowed more than 23 points in a game. Perkins beat Huron 29-28 last week. Clyde lost the matchup 21-20 last season.

Port Clinton (3-2) at Edison (3-2)

Adam Thorbahn caught three touchdown passes from Cam Gillum as Port Clinton beat Toledo Rogers 47-16 last week. Gillum scored from 37 yards, and Dagan Meyers and Briar Roher (58 yards) added scoring runs. Meech Skofous added a touchdown reception as Port Clinton scored all its points in the first half. Edison shut out Norwalk 34-0 last week. The Chargers scored at least 16 points in each game and allowed seven or fewer three times. Port Clinton shut out Edison 31-0 last season.

Lakota (1-4, 0-1) at Gibsonburg (4-1, 1-0)

Lakota beat the Golden Bears 35-34 last season. Gibsonburg won its last four, while Lakota lost four straight. Connor Smith rushed for four touchdowns in Gibsonburg's 44-27 victory over Northwood last week. Smith had 366 yards on 33 carries. Daniel Frost caught a touchdown pass from Cam Mooney and Nolan Hoover added a score on the ground. Cody Biddle rushed for two touchdowns, one covering 54 yards in a 41-31 setback to Willard last week. Chase Dussel returned a kickoff 80 yards and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Biddle. Brandon Leal kicked a field goal.

Oak Harbor (4-1) at Vermilion (0-5)

Hayden Burho rushed for three scores, including one from 62 yards as Oak Harbor shut out Toledo Bowsher 56-0 last week. Judson Overmyer and Brady Losie each returned an interception for a touchdown and Travis Bouyer forced a safety. Blake Nickel, Jaqui Hayward and Ian Arias (54 yards) added scores on the ground as the Rockets scored all their points in the first three quarters. Vermilion, which was shut out 45-0 by Lutheran West last week, hasn't scored more than 14 points in a game. Oak Harbor won 56-7 last season.

Woodmore (1-4, 0-2) at Elmwood (5-0)

Woodmore fell 49-7 to Lake last week in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Elmwood, which beat Otsego 21-7 last week, hasn't allowed more than 21 points and scored at least 36 in the first four weeks. Last year's matchup was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Bellevue (4-1) at Norwalk (0-5)

Tyler Ray caught touchdown passes covering 76 and 61 yards from Jax LaPata in Bellevue's 46-0 shutout of Toledo Start last week. Brody Horn rushed for two scores, and LaPata and Seth Bova added one apiece as Bellevue scored its points in the first three quarters. Norwalk allowed at least 34 points in each game and scored 13 or fewer in three. Bellevue earned a 14-0 shutout last season.

Tiffin Calvert (3-2, 1-1) at Margaretta (4-1, 0-1)

Jake Boggs and Gage Bodey each scored a touchdown in Margaretta's 27-13 setback to Hopewell-Loudon in the SBC River Division. Calvert beat St. Joseph Central Catholic 44-14 last week. Margaretta lost 31-0 last season.

Genoa (3-2, 1-1) at Fostoria (0-5)

Alex Spencer caught a touchdown from Aiden Brunkhorst for an eight-point deficit late in the third quarter, but Genoa fell 34-26 to Eastwood in the NBC last week. Brunkhorst rushed for a touchdown as Genoa trailed 14-6 at the half. Aidan Antry added a touchdown on the ground in the third quarter. Fostoria, which fell 47-7 to Rossford last week, allowed 34 or more points in four games and scored no more than 14 in any. Genoa took a 70-0 shutout last season.

