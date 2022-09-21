ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Football advance: Archie Griffin visits Fremont before Findlay arrives

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

Zero.

That's the number of wins for Fremont Ross' seniors against Findlay. They've had three chances to win the regular season game they want most.

Obviously, Friday's home game is their last chance. No better time, then for Ohio State legendary running back Archie Griffin to stop in to talk to the Little Giants.

"It was very inspiring having somebody of that caliber speak to us and encourage us to do our best," Ross quarterback Kaden Holmes said of the Tuesday visit. "It's amazing somebody like that gets into us that football is a great game."

The Little Giants last beat Findlay in 2018 at 43-42.

"It's an exciting week for the kids, the magnitude of the last home game against a hated rival," Ross coach Chad Long said. "Our community. Beating somebody like Findlay, nothing would be more pleasing for these seniors to remember."

Ross won its first five games last season before a 34-14 setback to Findlay. It might have taken things for granted the former would continue.

"This year, it's different," Holmes said. "We're seniors. We haven't beat them."

Griffin was a little inspired Tuesday himself. Bob Brudzinski was a teammate and he got to know Derek Isaman as an administrator at Ohio State.

He playfully took a few photos near the Charles Woodson statue, holding up two fingers, rather than one, as the only player to twice win the Heisman Trophy.

More: Fremont's Charles Woodson visits Journey's to help area kids

"The school has great history with a lot of good players," he said. "I loved visiting the Charles Woodson statue. He's a remarkable man and athlete. Rob Lytle. It's a wonderful history to be proud of. The facilities make you kind of jealous."

Clyde, Bellevue, Port Clinton and Oak Harbor finally start Sandusky Bay Conference division schedules in the Lake and Bay, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEsF2_0i40JlSB00

Friday's Week 6 games

Ross (5-0) at Findlay (1-4, 0-2)

Ross remained unbeaten as Holmes rushed for four touchdowns in a 25-22 victory over Toledo St. Francis last week. The Little Giants have allowed 22 or fewer points in four games. Findlay lost to Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo Whitmer in the TRAC. It has lost to Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. It has allowed 38 or more points three times. Lineman Luke Montgomery is an Ohio State commit and sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery is a Division I recruit.

Clyde (4-1) at Perkins (4-1)

Cole Schwochow caught two touchdown passes from Abe Morrison as Clyde topped Toledo Scott 34-16 last week. Morrison, Clark Norman and Landon Bailey each added one touchdown on the ground. The Fliers haven't allowed more than 23 points in a game. Perkins beat Huron 29-28 last week. Clyde lost the matchup 21-20 last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7Mdn_0i40JlSB00

Port Clinton (3-2) at Edison (3-2)

Adam Thorbahn caught three touchdown passes from Cam Gillum as Port Clinton beat Toledo Rogers 47-16 last week. Gillum scored from 37 yards, and Dagan Meyers and Briar Roher (58 yards) added scoring runs. Meech Skofous added a touchdown reception as Port Clinton scored all its points in the first half. Edison shut out Norwalk 34-0 last week. The Chargers scored at least 16 points in each game and allowed seven or fewer three times. Port Clinton shut out Edison 31-0 last season.

Lakota (1-4, 0-1) at Gibsonburg (4-1, 1-0)

Lakota beat the Golden Bears 35-34 last season. Gibsonburg won its last four, while Lakota lost four straight. Connor Smith rushed for four touchdowns in Gibsonburg's 44-27 victory over Northwood last week. Smith had 366 yards on 33 carries. Daniel Frost caught a touchdown pass from Cam Mooney and Nolan Hoover added a score on the ground. Cody Biddle rushed for two touchdowns, one covering 54 yards in a 41-31 setback to Willard last week. Chase Dussel returned a kickoff 80 yards and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Biddle. Brandon Leal kicked a field goal.

Oak Harbor (4-1) at Vermilion (0-5)

Hayden Burho rushed for three scores, including one from 62 yards as Oak Harbor shut out Toledo Bowsher 56-0 last week. Judson Overmyer and Brady Losie each returned an interception for a touchdown and Travis Bouyer forced a safety. Blake Nickel, Jaqui Hayward and Ian Arias (54 yards) added scores on the ground as the Rockets scored all their points in the first three quarters. Vermilion, which was shut out 45-0 by Lutheran West last week, hasn't scored more than 14 points in a game. Oak Harbor won 56-7 last season.

Woodmore (1-4, 0-2) at Elmwood (5-0)

Woodmore fell 49-7 to Lake last week in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Elmwood, which beat Otsego 21-7 last week, hasn't allowed more than 21 points and scored at least 36 in the first four weeks. Last year's matchup was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Bellevue (4-1) at Norwalk (0-5)

Tyler Ray caught touchdown passes covering 76 and 61 yards from Jax LaPata in Bellevue's 46-0 shutout of Toledo Start last week. Brody Horn rushed for two scores, and LaPata and Seth Bova added one apiece as Bellevue scored its points in the first three quarters. Norwalk allowed at least 34 points in each game and scored 13 or fewer in three. Bellevue earned a 14-0 shutout last season.

Tiffin Calvert (3-2, 1-1) at Margaretta (4-1, 0-1)

Jake Boggs and Gage Bodey each scored a touchdown in Margaretta's 27-13 setback to Hopewell-Loudon in the SBC River Division. Calvert beat St. Joseph Central Catholic 44-14 last week. Margaretta lost 31-0 last season.

Genoa (3-2, 1-1) at Fostoria (0-5)

Alex Spencer caught a touchdown from Aiden Brunkhorst for an eight-point deficit late in the third quarter, but Genoa fell 34-26 to Eastwood in the NBC last week. Brunkhorst rushed for a touchdown as Genoa trailed 14-6 at the half. Aidan Antry added a touchdown on the ground in the third quarter. Fostoria, which fell 47-7 to Rossford last week, allowed 34 or more points in four games and scored no more than 14 in any. Genoa took a 70-0 shutout last season.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Football advance: Archie Griffin visits Fremont before Findlay arrives

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, we find out if Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg can remain unbeaten in the NLL before their much-anticipated showdown on September 30th. Otsego and Rossford battle in the BCSN Game of the Week. Find out if Findlay could...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Investigation into Lake football coach continues

MILLBURY — A law firm is handling the “improper communications” investigation into the Lake High School football coach. At Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Jim Witt thanked the firm Flannery Georgalis, Cleveland, for handling the investigation into Josh Andrews, who was relieved of his duties on Monday. “This...
MILLBURY, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Margaretta Township, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Findlay, OH
Fremont, OH
Sports
City
Perrysburg, OH
Findlay, OH
Football
City
Willard, OH
City
Fostoria, OH
Findlay, OH
Sports
City
Fremont, OH
City
Huron, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Previous discipline report is not included in personnel file of dismissed assistant principal and coach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Further details regarding the hiring and background of a now former Lake High School football coach and assistant principal have come to the light. As reported earlier this week, documents from another school district show Joshua Andrews having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student. But it doesn’t look like those files ever made it to his job at Lake School District.
TOLEDO, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Ohio State#American Football#The Little Giants#Journey
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

New Bike Trail off Rudolph

Wood County residents will have a new trail to blaze next month when a new bike park opens this October. The new park is scheduled to open in Rudolph following after several setbacks over the past few years, according to Wood County Park District Director Chris Smalley. The park will...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Richard R. Gillum III Joins Sandusky Office of Reminger Co., LPA

SANDUSKY, OH—Reminger Co., LPA is pleased to announce the addition of Richard R. Gillum III to our Sandusky office. Rich focuses his practice on litigating issues relating to real estate, construction, zoning, business disputes, injunctions, personal injury, and other types of commercial litigation at the both the trial court and appellate level. Rich also advises clients in residential and commercial real estate transactions, asset and stock purchases, real estate planning and development, and drafting of construction contracts. Additionally, Rich has served as legal counsel to numerous cities, villages and townships in and around Ottawa, Sandusky, Huron and Erie counties.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Emotional ceremony honors victims’ advocate Phyllis Neff

LIMA — Accolades and tears flowed in equal measure Friday during a ceremony honoring the life’s work of a woman who will not soon be forgotten in Lima and Allen County. Phyllis Neff, who for more than 30 years gave of her large heart and caring spirit to victims of crime, was posthumously honored during a ceremony held outside the Crime Victim Services building in downtown Lima. A memorial garden there was re-dedicated as the Phyllis Neff Homicide Victim Memorial Garden in her honor.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Here's a look at the history of the BP-Husky Refinery near Toledo

OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed after an explosion Tuesday at the BP-Husky Refinery along Cedar Point Road in Oregon, just east of Toledo. The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt. It has been in operation for more than 100 years.
TOLEDO, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy