NJ commits $20M to Greenway trail from Montclair to Jersey City. Here's what's next

The dreamofcreating astate park along an abandoned rail line running from Montclair to Jersey City will become a reality after Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement last week that the state has purchased the property and allocated $20 million to jump-start the project.

At last week’s press conference in Newark, officials and advocates used superlatives such as “transformative” for what is being called simply “The Greenway” — a 9-mile, 135-acre linear park that Murphy said will rival Manhattan’s High Line and be the “crown jewel of the state park system.”

The Greenway represents the largest investment in conservation infrastructure in the state’s history, said Ed Potosnak of the League of Conservation Voters.

Speakers cited a host of benefits from the rails-to-trails park: space for health and recreation in one of the country’s most densely populated areas; economic opportunities; healthier commuting options; environmental benefits like reduced greenhouse gases and added stormwater absorption; and beautifying an area that has become a hazard.

Construction of the biking and walking path, which will begin in Montclair and run through Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City, will start soon. Murphy said a request for proposals would be issued last Friday for “planning and development and remediation work.”

“The hard part, shining up our diamond in the rough, starts now,” he said.

While it will be years before the entire path is complete, “there is a serious intent to try and get some parts of this up in the next few years, and certainly before the governor leaves office,” said Debra Kagan, executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition.

Individual sections will open as they are completed. Essex towns are likely to open sooner than those in Hudson, where more environmental remediation is needed and there are more bridges that need shoring up, Murphy said. The Hackensack River bridge, for example, currently locked in the open position to allow boat traffic, will need to be altered or a ferry added for bikers.

Murphy stressed that each town will have a say in what its portion of the trail will look like. “This will not be imposed on communities,” he said. “This is going to be a collaborative process.” Towns will also have to provide funds to develop their sections of the Greenway.

The announcement was the culmination of more than a decade of advocacy begun in Montclair when Cyndi Steiner, a former executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, approached fellow Montclair resident Brendan Gill, an Essex County executive, about buying the land from the Northern Suffolk railroad. But it wasn’t until the Open Space Institute brokered a deal in 2020 that it looked like the the project might actually happen.

“It’s amazing,” said Kagan, a Montclair resident who followed Steiner as coalition director. “Of all the projects I’ve been involved with, this has such universal support. People are just so excited about it and can’t wait to use it. It will really improve the quality of life in our region.”

Montclair leaders have already begun planning for an influx of bikers and pedestrians around the Bay Street station, near where the path will begin. (The exact location has not been determined, but it will be in the vicinity of Sherman and Bay streets). A section of the town’s first dedicated bike lane, which will eventually run along Glenridge Avenue from the Greenway to Bloomfield Avenue downtown, has already been partially striped between the Glenridge Avenue parking deck and Bloomfield Avenue, said Councilor Peter Yacobellis. David Placek, the developer of Lackawanna Plaza, has committed to working the bike lane into his project.

The Greenway is a “gift” to Montclair that should be planned deliberately, said John Sullivan of BikeWalk Montclair. "We could make it the centerpiece of a huge public space initiative that would connect Montclair center and all of its businesses to a regional destination," he said.

But to Gill, whom Murphy called “the guy whose passion has animated this project for 12 years,” the real benefit of the Greenway will be in bringing communities together.

“New Jersey is one of the most segregated states in the country,” Gill said. “The Greenway will connect people that might otherwise not come together. A young person in Newark, Secaucus, Jersey City or Montclair can travel to another community and be part of something bigger and larger than the single community they live in. That’s what this project is about.”