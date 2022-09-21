ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

NJ commits $20M to Greenway trail from Montclair to Jersey City. Here's what's next

By Julia Martin, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwlw3_0i40JkZS00

The dreamofcreating astate park along an abandoned rail line running from Montclair to Jersey City will become a reality after Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement last week that the state has purchased the property and allocated $20 million to jump-start the project.

At last week’s press conference in Newark, officials and advocates used superlatives such as “transformative” for what is being called simply “The Greenway” — a 9-mile, 135-acre linear park that Murphy said will rival Manhattan’s High Line and be the “crown jewel of the state park system.”

The Greenway represents the largest investment in conservation infrastructure in the state’s history, said Ed Potosnak of the League of Conservation Voters.

Speakers cited a host of benefits from the rails-to-trails park: space for health and recreation in one of the country’s most densely populated areas; economic opportunities; healthier commuting options; environmental benefits like reduced greenhouse gases and added stormwater absorption; and beautifying an area that has become a hazard.

Construction of the biking and walking path, which will begin in Montclair and run through Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City, will start soon. Murphy said a request for proposals would be issued last Friday for “planning and development and remediation work.”

“The hard part, shining up our diamond in the rough, starts now,” he said.

While it will be years before the entire path is complete, “there is a serious intent to try and get some parts of this up in the next few years, and certainly before the governor leaves office,” said Debra Kagan, executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition.

Go take a hike:Best trails in or near North Jersey

Waterfalls in NJ:Your guide to 11 of these natural beauties in the Garden State

Individual sections will open as they are completed. Essex towns are likely to open sooner than those in Hudson, where more environmental remediation is needed and there are more bridges that need shoring up, Murphy said. The Hackensack River bridge, for example, currently locked in the open position to allow boat traffic, will need to be altered or a ferry added for bikers.

Murphy stressed that each town will have a say in what its portion of the trail will look like. “This will not be imposed on communities,” he said. “This is going to be a collaborative process.” Towns will also have to provide funds to develop their sections of the Greenway.

The announcement was the culmination of more than a decade of advocacy begun in Montclair when Cyndi Steiner, a former executive director of the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, approached fellow Montclair resident Brendan Gill, an Essex County executive, about buying the land from the Northern Suffolk railroad. But it wasn’t until the Open Space Institute brokered a deal in 2020 that it looked like the the project might actually happen.

“It’s amazing,” said Kagan, a Montclair resident who followed Steiner as coalition director. “Of all the projects I’ve been involved with, this has such universal support. People are just so excited about it and can’t wait to use it. It will really improve the quality of life in our region.”

Montclair leaders have already begun planning for an influx of bikers and pedestrians around the Bay Street station, near where the path will begin. (The exact location has not been determined, but it will be in the vicinity of Sherman and Bay streets). A section of the town’s first dedicated bike lane, which will eventually run along Glenridge Avenue from the Greenway to Bloomfield Avenue downtown, has already been partially striped between the Glenridge Avenue parking deck and Bloomfield Avenue, said Councilor Peter Yacobellis. David Placek, the developer of Lackawanna Plaza, has committed to working the bike lane into his project.

The Greenway is a “gift” to Montclair that should be planned deliberately, said John Sullivan of BikeWalk Montclair. "We could make it the centerpiece of a huge public space initiative that would connect Montclair center and all of its businesses to a regional destination," he said.

But to Gill, whom Murphy called “the guy whose passion has animated this project for 12 years,” the real benefit of the Greenway will be in bringing communities together.

“New Jersey is one of the most segregated states in the country,” Gill said. “The Greenway will connect people that might otherwise not come together. A young person in Newark, Secaucus, Jersey City or Montclair can travel to another community and be part of something bigger and larger than the single community they live in. That’s what this project is about.”

Comments / 0

Related
hobokengirl.com

85 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | September 22-25

October is just around the corner — so it’s time to gear up for fall events in Hudson County and beyond. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Phish Night at 902 Brewing, a Pino Camp Tasting Euro Trip at Bin 14, a handstand workshop at Urban Souls Yoga, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening from September 22nd – September 25th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Government
City
Secaucus, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Belleville, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
jerseydigs.com

8 Unit Mixed Use Building, Condo Converted, With Proposed Plans for 9 Units in Bergen-Lafayette’s Opportunity Zone, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Erin & Russ Downs of Downs Group | Lifestyle International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. For developers looking to break into this growing market, a hard to find value add development opportunity is hitting the market next week in Bergen-Lafayette Opportunity Zone. The building sits in the Morris Canal community and is an approved Opportunity Zone which offers investors capital gains tax deferment and even exclusion if certain conditions are met. The deal presents investors and developers with solid upside potential in an emerging neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Nj
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Man suffers laceration over eye in Jersey City dispute

A man suffered a laceration over his left eye in a dispute with another man on Bramhall Avenue Thursday night. The incident, in which a knife was used, occurred just before 10 p.m. on Bramhall between Sackett and Seidler streets, police said in radio transmissions. Police had one person in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
News Break
Politics
jerseydigs.com

520 Broad Street in Newark Sells For $49 Million

One of the more prominent office buildings in the Downtown Newark skyline has officially been sold as a large parcel at 520 Broad Street has changed hands. Rafael Holdings recently announced that they sold their 20-story building, which is home to several prominent companies. In addition to housing the cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company, 520 Broad Street also houses IDT’s worldwide headquarters.
essexnewsdaily.com

Two towns rally against plea deal in Fofana case

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood and South Orange community came together on Thursday, Sept. 15, to protest the purported plea deal between the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, the defendant in the Moussa Fofana murder case. The rally and march, which...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy