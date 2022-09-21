Read full article on original website
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Southampton warns residents of uptick in recent car thefts
The Southampton Town Police Department is alerting community members of recent vehicle thefts in the neighborhood.
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
Police: Man wanted for robbery of Elwood bank
Suffolk detectives say on Feb. 4, the man went into TD Bank on Jericho Turnpike and demanded the teller put cash in a small black leather organizer.
Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
Suffolk SPCA: Guide Dog Foundation employee arrested after dog left in company van died
An employee at the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown was arrested after a dog was found dead in one of their company vans.
News 12
Milford police search for 2 suspects they say burglarized 4 businesses
Milford police are looking for two suspects who they say broke into several businesses early Friday morning on or near Boston Post Road. One of those businesses gave News 12 Connecticut surveillance video showing the whole thing at 5:59 a.m. Friday. "They smashed the door, they went inside. There was...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
'I just rushed in': Amazon worker saves Long Island family from burning home
Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route when he saw flames coming from the porch of a house.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
News 12
Don’t even think about knocking on these doors in Suffern
If you are a door-to-door salesman, you might want to avoid trying to sell your products in Suffern. Suffern Mayor Michael Curley says the village has been receiving complaints from residents about people knocking on doors, and so they're updating the village's "No Knock Program." Residents can fill out a...
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Police: Man seen in Huntington Station with what appeared to be gun
A man was spotted on a street in Huntington Station with what appeared to be a gun.
Blakeman calls on residents to help struggling families ahead of Diaper Needs Awareness Week
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is calling on residents to help families who are struggling to buy diapers before the start of Diaper Needs Awareness Week.
Police: Stolen car crashed in Irvington during pursuit
Dobbs Ferry police tried to stop a car for several traffic violations Thursday night.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: “Help I’m Kidnapped” Displayed on Vehicle Which Prompted GSP Traffic Stop Was a Prank, NJSP Say
Earlier today, TLS was first to report about a traffic stop that occurred on the GSP, allegedly in response to a sign on the window which read “Help I’m kidnapped.”. NJSP initially told TLS “There was a motor vehicle stop conducted at 2pm at milepost 123.5 in Sayreville. However, no arrests were made.”
Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses
A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out between two groups in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., witnesses said. The rolling melee worked its ...
Driver unharmed after Rockland County car fire
The driver of a car that caught on fire in Rockland County Thursday managed to escape unharmed, police say.
Police Searching For Man Who Attempted To Rob Coram Bank
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob an M&T Bank. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 4:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the bank located at 1830 Route 112 in Coram. According to Suffolk County Police, a...
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
