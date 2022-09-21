ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

PIX11

The dos and don'ts of recycling on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Daily Voice

Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death

A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
LAKE GROVE, NY
News 12

Milford police search for 2 suspects they say burglarized 4 businesses

Milford police are looking for two suspects who they say broke into several businesses early Friday morning on or near Boston Post Road. One of those businesses gave News 12 Connecticut surveillance video showing the whole thing at 5:59 a.m. Friday. "They smashed the door, they went inside. There was...
MILFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
News 12

Don't even think about knocking on these doors in Suffern

If you are a door-to-door salesman, you might want to avoid trying to sell your products in Suffern. Suffern Mayor Michael Curley says the village has been receiving complaints from residents about people knocking on doors, and so they're updating the village's "No Knock Program." Residents can fill out a...
SUFFERN, NY
Daily News

Woman targeted and fatally struck down by Queens hit-and-run driver amid wild street melee, say NYPD and witnesses

A hit-and-run driver deliberately ran down and killed a 31-year-old woman amid a chaotic melee early Saturday morning in Queens, police sources and witnesses said. The deadly altercation began around 2:30 a.m. in South Richmond Hill as a large fight broke out between two groups in the business district near the corner of 101st Ave. and 120th St., witnesses said. The rolling melee worked its ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY

