Tv20detroit.com
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two...
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney claims new evidence shows school employees failed to properly act prior to Oxford shooting
(WXYZ) — On Thursday morning, attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference to announce what he says is new evidence in the Oxford High School shooting lawsuit. He was joined by parents of victims Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Keegan Gregory. Johnson claimed that new evidence shows school employees...
Tv20detroit.com
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Tv20detroit.com
Scammers taking aim at student loan forgiveness
MICHIGAN — The Better Business Bureau is warning those with student loans to be wary of people claiming to help with student loan forgiveness. As expected, scammers were quick to start calling people after the Biden Administration announced their plan to forgive up to $20K for certain government-backed student loans.
Tv20detroit.com
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces have arrived in their home state of Alabama. The men were greeted Saturday by hugs and cheers at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. Alex Drueke, and Andy Huynh had gone missing June 9 in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border.
Tv20detroit.com
Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens, sheriff's office says
(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding his bike to work when the 28-year-old woman assaulted him near Church Street and northbound Gratiot on September 23 around 7 a.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Local Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday; here's how to send her a card
A West Bloomfield woman who survived the Holocaust turned 100 years old earlier this week, and you can help celebrate by sending her cards. Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.
