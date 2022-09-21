A West Bloomfield woman who survived the Holocaust turned 100 years old earlier this week, and you can help celebrate by sending her cards. Edith Kozlowski grew up in Radom, Poland. It was a town of about 100,000 people, of whom almost a third were Jews. Kozlowski and her family had a comfortable and happy life in the Radom Shtetl.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO