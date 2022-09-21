ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. (AP MODIFIED) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scammers taking aim at student loan forgiveness

MICHIGAN — The Better Business Bureau is warning those with student loans to be wary of people claiming to help with student loan forgiveness. As expected, scammers were quick to start calling people after the Biden Administration announced their plan to forgive up to $20K for certain government-backed student loans.
MICHIGAN STATE
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces have arrived in their home state of Alabama. The men were greeted Saturday by hugs and cheers at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. Alex Drueke, and Andy Huynh had gone missing June 9 in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

