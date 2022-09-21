ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2022

 3 days ago
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Steelcase SCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $885.20 million.

• KB Home KBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Lennar LEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.91 per share on revenue of $9.03 billion.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $945.72 million.

• TIM TIMB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inventiva IVA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

