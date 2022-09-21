ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KARE 11

Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'

OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man who died after "exchange of gunfire" with police identified as Brian Bertram, 53

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff

The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed

MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
kduz.com

Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building

Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Police: Man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a man's death after Minneapolis police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday night. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander echoed that police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street NE just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly

ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.
ANOKA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash

A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

