Woman sues Ramsey County alleging jail staff caused her 'catastrophic injuries' while in custody
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota woman is seeking upwards of $10 million from Ramsey County, claiming jail employees caused her "catastrophic injuries" and refused her medical treatment while in custody. A lawsuit filed in District Court on Sept. 15 alleges at least seven correctional officers engaged in "unconstitutional...
Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS — Ramsey County prosecutors have charged a St. Paul man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills last week and forced her to withdraw cash from an ATM. Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, is charged with one felony count of 1st degree aggravated robbery and...
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
BCA identifies officer, man who exchanged gunfire inside Minneapolis home
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a Minneapolis man while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday. The BCA said Friday that Minneapolis Police Office Luke Rysavy fired his patrol pistol while responding to the 3400 block of 5th Street NE on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500
A 56-year-old Twin Cities man is accused of robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in an Arden Hills parking garage last week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County on Friday charged Raphael R. Nunn, who’d been residing in Minneapolis, with first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
Man who died after "exchange of gunfire" with police identified as Brian Bertram, 53
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff
The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.RELATED: Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjackingBlack assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.Black faces up to 15 years in prison.
Only 7 of 48 meal fraud suspects are jailed
MINNEAPOLIS — Of the 48 people now charged in the Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme, only seven are behind bars at the Sherburne County Jail. Among them include Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail, who were previously charged with passport fraud for trying to leave the country. Those in...
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood
ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
Court hearings continue for Feeding our Future fraud suspects
Liban Alishire hid in an upstairs bedroom at his Brooklyn Center home at 9 a.m. Tuesday as federal agents knocked on his door. They had been surveilling him in the preceding days, noticing that he usually left for work at 8:30 a.m. But when his wife answered the door, she...
kduz.com
Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building
Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
Police: Man fatally shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a man's death after Minneapolis police responded to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday night. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander echoed that police were dispatched to a house in the 3400 block of 5th Street NE just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.
Police release images of Arden Hills carjacking, kidnapping suspect
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping in Arden Hills last week. According to the sheriff's office, the man confronted the woman in an underground parking ramp at gunpoint, and told her...
Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly
ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.
Minneapolis man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police officer injured in shootout
One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the house and tried to...
Charges filed for man who led police on chase resulting in Leneal Frazier’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who is accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now also charged in the July 2021 case. Cummings is still awaiting trial on manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges...
bulletin-news.com
Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash
A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
10 years after her daughters were murdered, Jessica Peterson releases book about grief
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Ten years ago, a father murdered his three young daughters at their home in River Falls. The unimaginable act made headlines all around the world. Since then, the girls' mother, Jessica Peterson, has worked to keep their memory alive — from helping build a community playground to speaking engagements.
