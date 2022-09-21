MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO