The blast of a train horn isn’t anyone’s favorite noise, but to patrons at Billy Bob’s Burgers Bar & Grill in Waco, it’s a sweet sound. “When some of my staff and I were on the patio developing everything here, we heard the train go by a few feet away and couldn’t hear anything else,” co-owner Tommy Ray remembers. “We thought we’d made a mistake with the location, but I decided later to make something good out of it by selling $1 pickles and $2 Fire Ball Shots when it blasts.”

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO