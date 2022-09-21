ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Highs to be in mid-90s before cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A cold front is on track to push through Thursday afternoon.
  • A pop-up shower is possible.
  • Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-90s before the cooldown starts.
  • Friday’s high is expected to be in the low-70s.
  • Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-70s and on Sunday, upper-80s.
  • More mild conditions are in store next week.

HURRICANE FIONA:

Hurricane Fiona threatened to strengthen into a Category 4 storm Wednesday as it lashed the Turks and Caicos Islands and was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.

The storm was blamed for causing at least four direct deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where it unleashed torrential rain in Puerto Rico, leaving a majority without power or water as hundreds of thousands of people scraped mud out of their homes following what authorities described as “historic” flooding.

Power company officials initially said it would take a couple of days for electricity to be fully restored but then appeared to backtrack late Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

>> Channel 9′s new Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: STORM GUIDE: Preparing your family for the 2022 hurricane season)

©2022 Cox Media Group

