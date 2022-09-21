Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the News: UDM's new president & Great Lakes Bioneers Detroit
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Donald Taylor, the new president of the University of Detroit Mercy. We'll also preview the upcoming Great Lakes Bioneers Conference at UDM focusing on Detroit's green future. Retired UDM Professor Mike Whitty, current UDM Professor Gail Presby, and Erma Leaphart of the Sierra Club, Michigan Chapter, will join us.
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week. A thief broke in and stole dozens of donations for an upcoming charity event. Parishioners say the church is struggling financially and the fundraiser helps them pay the...
St. Hyacinth Church in Detroit robbed of fundraiser donation, parishioner says
(WXYZ) — St. Hyacinth has been a church in Detroit for a century. It's one of the last churches in America to belong to Polonia, but it is struggling to stay afloat. Each year, the Church depends on the St. Hyacinth Banana Festival to keep its doors open. "It...
Ypsilanti Coney Island offers authentic Honduran cuisine
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're taking a look at a unique Latin cuisine. Photojournalist John Ciolino visited a spot that serves something you aren't expecting at the usual coney island. Antonio's has a special authentic Honduran and Central American fare bringing...
Detroit City Council to vote next week on expanding ShotSpotter technology
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saving lives in Detroit is at the center of a strong debate over a cutting-edge tool designed to fight crime. However, opponents say expanding ShotSpotter technology is costly and unproven. After her own family was impacted by gun violence, Terry Harvey knows the pain that comes...
Detroit bakery and design businesses work together to create community impact
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Good Cakes and Bakes on Livernois in Detroit is an integral part of the local community. During the pandemic, demand for its sweets and treats exploded, not just locally, but also nationally. Now, the bakery is partnering with Concetti, a Detroit-founded interior design strategy studio, to expand their footprint.
Detroit families ask the city to crackdown on crime in public town hall meeting
(WXYZ) — Far too often gun violence is breaking families apart across the city of Detroit. According to Detroit police, 16 children have been killed in Detroit homicides this year. That's compared to 9 children at this same point last year. This is an issue many Detroiters care about...
Huntington Bank opens new headquarters in downtown Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Huntington Bank cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in downtown Detroit, a 20-story building set to bring in hundreds of employees. Nearby businesses and Detroiters hope the added workers will assist in the city’s downtown revival more than two years after the pandemic began.
You've seen the World's Largest Rubber Duck in Detroit, but here's her backstory
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit skyline gained a new addition this past week. She's tall, yellow, and shaped like a rubber duck. In fact, her name is Mama Duck and she is the world's largest rubber duck to exist. Mama Duck has been in town for the North...
Detroit environmentalists raise concerns over proposed rail merger
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A proposed railroad merger is promising thousands of new jobs, economic benefits, and an improved supply chain. It has environmentalists sounding the alarm, particularly in southwest Detroit — which has a history of industrial pollution, and happens to not be far from an intermodal rail facility. Environmentalists and some local advocacy groups are worried the expansion will bring with it more air and noise pollution, to areas of the region already plagued by environmental risks.
'We deserve to live': Town hall meeting targets crime in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A town hall meeting is happening in Detroit Thursday evening at the Detroit Edison Public School Academy. Police Chief James White called the meeting and invited a number of community leaders to sit on the panel. It's scheduled take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
Black College Expo coming to Detroit offering students scholarships and opportunities to succeed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — So many kids across the state of Michigan have lost ground in their learning due to the pandemic, but decisions about college and beyond are still looming. That's why the Detroit Public Schools Community District is partnering with a national organization to offer students in the city an opportunity to look at historically Black colleges that may very well offer them scholarships to attend their colleges and universities.
VIDEO: Inside the new JoJo's Shake Bar in Detroit, opening Saturday
(WXYZ) — The all-new JoJo's Shake Bar will open in The District Detroit on Saturday, right across the street from Comerica Park. This is the first location outside of the Chicago area for JoJo's Shake Bar, which is known for serving up giant shakes, great food, and specialty cocktails.
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
WATCH: Timelapse of world's largest rubber duck inflating
(WXYZ) — Mama Duck, the world's largest rubber duck to exist, has been in the motor city for the past week. She's in town for the North American International Auto Show and outside of the cars, she's been a main attraction. Watch her go from deflated to inflated in...
6 months later: Nurses union at University of Michigan reach tentative contract agreement
(WXYZ) — After more than six months of negotiations, the nurses union at the University of Michigan has finally reached a tentative agreement. Negotiations have been ongoing since March 15, but overnight a contract was presented. The contract includes an end to mandatory overtime, improved protocols for maintaining reasonable...
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Searching for solutions: Detroit police hold town hall on crime
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Rose Anderson, not a day goes by where she doesn’t think of her son Kelvin Wheeler Jr., who was a father and a minister killed in July of 2020 on Detroit’s west side. He was just 34 years old, and his case remains unsolved.
Several Dearborn pharmacies report robbery trend
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It took just over one minute from the moment suspects hopped over the counter inside Nasser's Pharmacy to the moment the suspects left. However, the owner said the frighting moments felt much longer. The masked men yelled demands for everyone to get on the floor...
Neighborhood hero saves Woodhaven couple from condo fire
(WXYZ) — A Woodhaven couple is without a home this morning after their condo burned to the ground. The consuming fire damaged surrounding homes in the area as well, but it all could have been worse without the help of a neighbor who saw the smoke and told the elderly couple to get out.
