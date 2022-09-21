Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs fall to Wildcats in Mother Lode League battle
With a chance to tie the Sonora Wildcats for first place in the Mother Lode League standings, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs couldn’t get the job done. Bret Harte tried to battle back after dropping the first two sets and ended up winning the third set. However, the comeback was...
KCRA.com
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
WATCH: 'Mysterious' Orbs Of Orange Light Glow In California Sky
'It just disappeared. It was almost like, I wouldn't say it flew away, it just blipped!'
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
Sacramento Magazine
Thinking Big: Fruitridge Drive-in
Moviegoers flocked to Fruitridge Road at Stockton Boulevard, where Fruitridge Drive-in operated from 1950 to 1979. According to a Sacramento Bee article from June 3, 1950, the new site boasted “the largest all steel screen in Northern California.” Besides an automobile capacity of 850, an additional 500 people could sit in an area in front of the screen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
Chances for La Niña event in Central California increasing, experts say
The Central Valley is currently in an exceptional drought and now, Californians should buckle up for an increased chance of La Niña.
Tri-Tip: A California original?
Tri-tip is so common here, you may not realize the cut of meat doesn't share the same fame across the country.
KCRA.com
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Phys.org
Study finds potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in California prison drinking water
Ten years after the state of California recognized the human right to water, hundreds of thousands of residents still rely on drinking water that contains dangerous levels of contaminants, including the highly toxic mineral arsenic. Many of them live in low-income and rural communities that struggle to afford the necessary infrastructure to remove arsenic from drinking water.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California
While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
