ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean.

The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times . “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KV2X3_0i40G53L00
Maren Morris has earned a nomination for the CMA Awards but doesn’t feel “comfortable” attending the show amid her spat with Brittany and Jason Aldean.
FilmMagic/Getty Images for CMT

Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest” is up for Album of the Year, while Jason, 45, is vying for Musical Event of the Year for his Carrie Underwood duet “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“I don’t feel comfortable going,” Morris told the newspaper. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOn2d_0i40G53L00
Morris’ “Humble Quest” has been nominated for Album of the Year.
GC Images

It all kicked off in August when the wife of the “You Make It Easy” singer thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender during her “tomboy phase” in an Instagram clip .

“Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” her husband responded within her comments section.

see also
    Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris call out Jason Aldean’s wife for alleged transphobia “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing...

    Morris slammed Brittany , 33, over the post, tweeting , “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

    Brittany later responded to Morris with, “Karen Morris. Thanks for calling me Barbie.”

    Jason and his PR firm The GreenRoom parted ways after 17 years following Brittany’s post, which many followers deemed “transphobic.”

    In her LA Times interview, Morris was asked whether she regretted saying anything to Brittany or if she asked her team for help on responses.

    “No, I just shot it off. I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting,” she responded. “But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.

    “I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she added. “The whole ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her.”

    The 2022 CMA Awards air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    Comments / 22

    Amy Milkins Bare
    3d ago

    Everyone on the face of this planet has the right to their own opinion, and it doesn't mean you have to agree with it. Parents also have the right to raise THEIR the way they see fit. I'm so glad I'm not raising children in these days and times.They struggle enough just being kids, never mind facing gender issues. Maren or Cassidy Pope had no right to attack Brittney for what she said. Truly I think these 2 women came off like a couple of 2 yr. olds at recess. Time will tell how this effects both of their careers. All because they couldn't keep their mouths shut.

    Reply
    13
    f.u.have a nice day
    3d ago

    Like who does she think she is to tell other people what to think or feel or say?? Talk about zipping it. Maybe she should keep her beak out of it. She is suddenly some arbiter of all matters moral?? Shut up Maren.

    Reply
    16
    Desiree D
    3d ago

    I’m so over Maren Morris and her self pity attitude. Suck it up. And good…. Don’t go to the awards. Who cares?????

    Reply
    11
    Related
    Outsider.com

    Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

    While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
    RELATIONSHIPS
    Outsider.com

    Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

    The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
    CELEBRITIES
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Carrie Underwood
    Person
    Cassadee Pope
    Person
    Jason Aldean
    Person
    Maren Morris
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Cma Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Bones#The Los Angeles Times#Filmmagic Getty Images#Cmt Morris#Gc Images
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Entertainment
    NewsBreak
    Country Music
    NewsBreak
    Celebrities
    HollywoodLife

    Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

    Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    Page Six

    Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

    Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
    CELEBRITIES
    Whiskey Riff

    Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

    And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
    CELEBRITIES
    Fox News

    'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

    Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
    UTAH STATE
    Page Six

    Page Six

    145K+
    Followers
    16K+
    Post
    42M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy