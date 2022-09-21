Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’

Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean.

The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times . “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.”

Maren Morris has earned a nomination for the CMA Awards but doesn’t feel “comfortable” attending the show amid her spat with Brittany and Jason Aldean. FilmMagic/Getty Images for CMT

Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest” is up for Album of the Year, while Jason, 45, is vying for Musical Event of the Year for his Carrie Underwood duet “If I Didn’t Love You.”

“I don’t feel comfortable going,” Morris told the newspaper. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

Morris’ “Humble Quest” has been nominated for Album of the Year. GC Images

It all kicked off in August when the wife of the “You Make It Easy” singer thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender during her “tomboy phase” in an Instagram clip .

“Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out,” her husband responded within her comments section.

Morris slammed Brittany , 33, over the post, tweeting , “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany later responded to Morris with, “Karen Morris. Thanks for calling me Barbie.”

Jason and his PR firm The GreenRoom parted ways after 17 years following Brittany’s post, which many followers deemed “transphobic.”

In her LA Times interview, Morris was asked whether she regretted saying anything to Brittany or if she asked her team for help on responses.

“No, I just shot it off. I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting,” she responded. “But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.

“I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she added. “The whole ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her.”

The 2022 CMA Awards air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.