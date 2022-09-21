Read full article on original website
Barnstable Patriot
These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education
It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Murder In Chatham: Town, Monomoy Inspire New Mystery Novel
“Into the Realm” (BooxAI, 2022), Todd Forrest Sherman’s debut novel, serves up plenty of Cape Cod atmosphere with just the right dose of Monomoy creepiness. Sherman, 56, a seventh-generation Cape Codder who lives in his hometown of Hyannis, sets his novel in Chatham. Sherman has taken the pseudonym...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
idesignarch.com
Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape
Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Health Board Closes Great Cape Herbs, Citing Multiple Health, Safety Violations
BREWSTER – The Great Cape Herbs storefront, arboretum and gardens owned and operated by Stephen Brown at 2624-2628 Main St./Route 6A has been shut down by the town for numerous health and safety violations. “The known violations at the property are extensive, and many present immediate life safety concerns...
capecod.com
Coast Guard advises of full scale pollution response exercise at east end of Cape Cod Canal Thursday
SANDWICH – The Coast Guard is advising that on Thursday between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, they along with numerous other Federal, State, and Local agencies will conduct a Full-Scale Pollution Response Exercise in Sandwich. Broadcasts to mariners will be made over Channels 16 and 22. The exercise...
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!
(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!
whdh.com
A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal. Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his...
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
WCVB
Stoughton police officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who was later found dead, officials say
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former Stoughton Police Department officers and an officer with another department are accused of having inappropriate relationships with a teenager, who, years later, was found dead in her home. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. The following...
NECN
‘He Gets Away With It Wherever He Goes.' Consumers Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid walked around the unfinished shell of a pool in his East Bridgewater backyard and ticked off the list of problems with the abandoned project: gaping holes, uneven walls and crumbling concrete. The pool project was supposed to be completed more than a year ago. But $36,000 later, it’s...
