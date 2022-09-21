The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. In the present distracted state of our country, when no man "knows what an hour may bring forth," it is essential that everyone should be an adept, or at least somewhat conversant in military drill, and therefore several of our citizens have taken it upon themselves to request every man in this village (Barnstable), whether young or old, to convene at Agricultural Hall on Wednesday evening at eight o'clock, to make some preliminary arrangements towards forming a Drill-Club.

