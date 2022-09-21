Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Nonprofit to host virtual discussions on school board elections
As Charleston County prepares to elect nine people to its school board, the nonprofit Charleston Forum is asking — what makes an effective school board member?. Throughout the region, those elected to area school boards will shape education policy in the region for years to come. In the Charleston...
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
Background check missed criminal record for fired substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A now fired substitute teacher, who was arrested on Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. “While we thoroughly screen all of our employees aligned with district and state requirements, our background check into Ms. Mandarino failed to reveal the charge […]
live5news.com
Development in historic community not communicated with homeowner: ‘We’re still here’
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development will bring homes and an inn into Beefield community, where a homeowner says they were not fully communicated with about the project. Deborah Green has lived with her family off of Battery Island Drive and Old Folly Beach Road for 50 years....
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
Coastal Observer
Feelings run high as commission denies zoning change
The figure dressed in black and carrying a scythe was only the start. A timer drowned out speakers who exceeded their three minutes of public comment. Catcalls and false accusations led the chairman to hand over the gavel. And after the Georgetown County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning for a townhouse development, one of the members received a rebuke from her colleague.
The Post and Courier
Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6
A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
Coastal Observer
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
School bus strikes student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several students were injured Tuesday morning during a crash involving a Charleston County school bus in North Charleston. Emergency crews responded to a report of an occupied school bus hitting a building off East Montague Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. Christian Rainey, Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer for the […]
abcnews4.com
SCDMV says some people may notice delay in car decals & registration
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
Comments / 2