ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
Charleston City Paper

Nonprofit to host virtual discussions on school board elections

As Charleston County prepares to elect nine people to its school board, the nonprofit Charleston Forum is asking — what makes an effective school board member?. Throughout the region, those elected to area school boards will shape education policy in the region for years to come. In the Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#South Carolina College#The New School#English Language#K12
Coastal Observer

Feelings run high as commission denies zoning change

The figure dressed in black and carrying a scythe was only the start. A timer drowned out speakers who exceeded their three minutes of public comment. Catcalls and false accusations led the chairman to hand over the gavel. And after the Georgetown County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning for a townhouse development, one of the members received a rebuke from her colleague.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville attorney pleads guilty to storming US Capitol on Jan. 6

A suspended Summerville attorney has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the ninth South Carolinian to acknowledge criminal responsibility for the botched uprising. David Johnston, formerly of the George Sink personal injury law firm, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors Sept. 23...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV News 3

SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy