Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Sept. 24
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s season premiere is Sunday at 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. “Ode to Joy: Honoring the Spirit of the Brave People of Ukraine” features Emily Pulley, Galina Ivannikova, Alexei Kuznietsov and Carl DuPont, along with the Brazos Valley Chorale and Houston Masterworks Chorus. $55; $10 for students. bvso.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station plans to keep cool with tree-planting plan
College Station is going green after the city council spoke in favor of a plan to keep the city “cool” over the course of five years to reduce the urban heat island effect by planting trees in city and residential areas. During Thursday night’s meeting, council members were...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Volunteer couple continues to help students on Texas A&M Aggie Ring Day
Glenn and Brenda Dresner have been volunteers on Aggie Ring Day for over 13 years and said they were especially grateful to be a part of the event Friday that celebrated Aggies receiving their rings at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center. “My favorite part about volunteering is seeing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station JV Purple 62, Leander JV B 6
College Station’s Bryston Brown ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score to help lead the Cougar JV Purple football team past Leander JV B 62-6 on Thursday. Also for the Cougars (3-2, 1-0), quarterback Collier Hanks ran for two TDs. Jackson Nobra ran for a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Free car seat inspections at Brazos Center on Saturday
National Seat Check Saturday is this Saturday and free car seat inspections will be offered at the Brazos Center from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, Daniel Stark Law Firm and TxDOT.
Bryan College Station Eagle
New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20
NEW BRAUNFELS — The Brenham Cubs fell behind early and couldn’t rally in the second half Thursday against the New Braunfels Unicorns, falling 40-20 in their final nondistrict game. Senior Rylan Wooten completed 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns for Brenham (1-3). He also...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Wendy, Barbie turn it around on Prognosticator Panel with sterling weeks
The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel followed the Texas A&M football team and had a huge bounce-back week, and no one had to use a substitute picker. Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate and Barbie Patterson of Patterson Architects probably considered replacements after going 5-15 and 6-14 respectively, but they did an about face with Wendy going 15-5 and Barbie 14-6 last week. No word if they’ve consulted with each other, though Barbie fessed up that she got help from other local architects.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station sees increase in summer intervention program
The College Station school district saw increased enrollment in summer accelerated instruction programs to help students who did not meet the state standard on the STAAR and end-of-course exams. The district’s school board heard a report from staff on the summer instruction during the Sept. 21 workshop and required public...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD, CSISD, St. Joseph named Districts of Distinction by state art association
Three local schools have been named among the 59 Districts of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association, including Bryan and College Station school districts for the third time and St. Joseph Catholic School for the first year. The 59 recipients represent about 5% of all districts in the state,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Bee School to be held Saturday in Bryan
Almost 400 people are planning to attend the eighth annual Fall Bee School — hosted by the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Bryan. The Fall Bee School will have about 50 educational classes from basic beekeeping...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota pushes El Campo until end, but Ricebirds win 45-35 in district opener
NAVASOTA — The sky was clear over Rattler Stadium on Friday night, but there was no shortage of fireworks between El Campo and Navasota in their District 12-4A Division I opener. Both teams’ offenses put on a show in front a packed house as senior running back Rueben Owens...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota, Bryan, Rudder in Brazos Valley's key football matchups this week
Just when I thought I was getting the hang of things with Texas high school football, a whole new season starts in the Brazos Valley this week. District play is finally here. From now until the end of the season, the lights will be brighter, the stakes higher and the celebrations that much sweeter.
Bryan College Station Eagle
WATCH NOW: Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ross Thomman returns home
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ross Thomman returned home Thursday afternoon to surprise his wife, Johnson Elementary School Principal Amy Thomman, and their children Samantha and Eli. The surprise, organized by Bryan school district staff members, happened when Ross photobombed a family photo before Samantha's game at SFA Middle School.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon 20, Georgetown freshman A 20
The A&M Consolidated freshman Maroon football team played Georgetown freshman A to a 20-20 tie on Thursday. Consol’s Jayden Mullenberg threw two touchdown passes to Simon Stark from 18 and 23 yards and a 25-yard TD pass to Braylen Hunter. Ethan Walton also had a two-point conversion run for the Tigers.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2022 Video Shoot Day
Go behind the scenes at our video shoot day inside Reed Arena with 12th Man Productions! (Sept. 20, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team outlasts Rudder in five-set district showdown
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team came back to beat Rudder 25-16, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10 on Friday in District 21-5A play at Tiger Gym. Consol improved to 9-19 overall and 1-4 in district. Rudder’s Londyn Singleton had 13 kills and eight digs, while Allison Layton had 12 kills and two...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Big third quarter carries Temple over Gooden-less Bryan football team
The Temple Wildcats thrived on big plays in rolling to a 53-19 victory over the Bryan Vikings, who were missing their big-play quarterback for the District 12-6A opener Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Minus senior Malcom Gooden who had thumb surgery Tuesday, Bryan battled hard to trail 21-6 at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Returning soldier's surprise homecoming completes his family's photo
A family photo of Johnson Elementary School Principal Amy Thomman and her two children was photobombed Thursday by the best surprise — her husband, Ross. It didn’t take even one second for Thomman to recognize the unexpected face in the background when Bryan school district staff showed her the photo. There in the background was her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ross Thomman, holding a sign that read “I’m home!”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan football team to open District 12-6A play Friday against Temple
Bryan head football coach Ricky Tullos hasn’t gotten to see everyone play yet, but he knows the kind of district the Vikings are in. The District 12-6A competition is full of tough and talented teams from top to bottom, and Bryan is going to be in a fight every single week.
