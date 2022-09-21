Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
live5news.com
$108.5M Charleston Co. library project moves forward with 2 renovations in October
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back in 2014, Charleston County committed more than $108 million toward building new and renovating old libraries in the county. Years later, this commitment is continuing to come to fruition with the latest portion of the project focused on renovations. Over the next few weeks, three...
live5news.com
Maple Street set to be widened, extended as first project of Summerville plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville will be dedicating tens of millions of dollars to a variety of projects to help spruce up its Midtown area, and one of these projects could be underway in the next few months. Maple Street is no stranger to being backed up...
live5news.com
Development in historic community not communicated with homeowner: ‘We’re still here’
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development will bring homes and an inn into Beefield community, where a homeowner says they were not fully communicated with about the project. Deborah Green has lived with her family off of Battery Island Drive and Old Folly Beach Road for 50 years....
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County council member will get to run again for election in November. The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections says Harriet Holman’s residency meets the criteria to represent District 1. This follows claims that she does not live in the district she represents.
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. EMD Director shares goals for first few months on job
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s newest leader says he wants to make sure its emergency management department is known for more than just preparing for and recovering after a hurricane. New Berkeley County Emergency Management Director Will Rochester said public education is going to be one of...
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
live5news.com
After a year, James Island couple still waiting for refund from contractor
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island couple who hired a contractor to renovate their back deck says the work was never performed and, after the contractor’s arrest in an unrelated case, they’re still left waiting for their money back. Don Geddes and his wife wanted answers...
counton2.com
Construction to impact traffic in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on I-95 south in Colleton County will force a nighttime lane closure this weekend. A crew will be working near Exit 57, resulting in a right lane closure, a closure of the exit ramp, and a detour. The closure will last from 7:00...
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
MPPD conducting traffic checkpoints this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at multiple locations the evening of Friday, September 23. According to MPPD, the checkpoints will be at the following times/locations: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive, 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street, 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
charlestondaily.net
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
The Post and Courier
Charleston law firm building sold for $1.72M; new owner plans broadcast studio, residences
Charleston's Broad Street is steeped in history, with quaint shops, dining venues, charming inns and legal practices near the Four Corners of Law. Now, an attorney and former New York resident wants to add a new element to the mix. Josh Nass intends to transform the four-story office building he...
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
BCSD: No delayed dismissal as crews work to repair downed lines
UPDATE: District officials said there is no delayed dismissal now that the roadway has reopened. A district spokeswoman said buses are able to leave on time, but some parents arriving at the schools may see traffic hiccups. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dismissal will be delayed for some Berkeley County students due to power […]
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
