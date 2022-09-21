ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County council member will get to run again for election in November. The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections says Harriet Holman’s residency meets the criteria to represent District 1. This follows claims that she does not live in the district she represents.
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
Construction to impact traffic in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on I-95 south in Colleton County will force a nighttime lane closure this weekend. A crew will be working near Exit 57, resulting in a right lane closure, a closure of the exit ramp, and a detour. The closure will last from 7:00...
Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
MPPD conducting traffic checkpoints this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at multiple locations the evening of Friday, September 23. According to MPPD, the checkpoints will be at the following times/locations: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive, 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.  Coleman Blvd at Broadway Street, 11:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.   […]
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
