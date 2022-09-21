Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
BODY Vodka is Disrupting the Liquor Industry
Refreshing, light, and fun, BODY is a fledgling name that is seriously disrupting the liquor industry. Started around the idea that not all vodka needs to be 40 percent alcohol volume, BODY is a female-founded, owned, and formulated, light vodka with natural flavor. BODY is all about drinking in moderation,...
MindBodyGreen
Why You Should Really Buy Supplements Stored In Amber Jars (& Not Just for Sustainability)
There are so many reasons you should aim to cut down on the amount of plastic you use in your life, but did you know that this can actually extend to supplement storage as well? At mbg, we take pride in the fact that our supplements are sold in amber glass bottles and jars rather than plastic packaging, and outside of the sustainability angle, there's another reason keeping your supplements in amber jars is a good thing for the environment—and your body.
Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way
Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.
The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
The Jaw-Dropping World Record An Arizona Ice Cream Shop Just Set
When it comes to ice cream, everyone has their favorites. And, while the most purchased flavors in the U.S. are vanilla and chocolate, many of us like to try something new and interesting every now and then. In fact, a study showed that one of the most popular flavors in America, – besides the standard offerings — was Moose Tracks which is a combination of vanilla, fudge swirl, and peanut butter cups. Flavor varieties can be mind boggling and go way beyond Baskin-Robbins famous 31. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for most commercially available flavors is held by Canadian shop, La Casa Gelato which has 238 flavors for sale.
The internet is still going wild for this adorable milk packaging design
Great designs come and go, but the best often have a habit of resurfacing every now and again. And if you're a follower of Reddit's DesignPorn page, you've no doubt seen some adorable (and downright ingenious) packaging design for a Russian milk brand. Featuring a blue cat (we're not sure...
Apartment Therapy
Aldi Is Selling Coffee Plants — Here’s How To Care for Them
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
yankodesign.com
NakedPack uses edible, soluble food packaging to give you a complete meal
One of the most wasteful and mostly non-biodegradable things we have lying around is food packaging. But if you buy your food or ingredients in “traditional” supermarkets or from the usual brands, you know that sustainable packaging is not their utmost priority. There are product designers and creators out there that are concerned about such things and so they are coming up with alternatives to the usual way food is packaged and eventually consumed.
Thrillist
Behold the Magic of the Mighty Mushroom
You may have seen mushrooms in your coffee or as a meat replacement. Perhaps you’ve even dabbled in microdosing, or maybe your TikTok feed is flooded with foraging videos. Regardless, it’s clear that people appreciate the versatility of fungi, so much so that entire cookbooks are dedicated to them. Food and travel photographer and fungi lover Andrea Gentl reveals her “well-kept secrets” about the magic of mushrooms in her first cookbook, Cooking with Mushrooms.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl recalls IPA and warns customers not to drink it amid fears cans could burst
Lidl has issued a 'do not drink' warning over a beer they sell amid safety fears. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the supermarket chain is recalling Stewart Brewing Crazy Haze – Hazy IPA as 'a precaution'. Lidl is only recalling IPA's with lot codes L1, L2, L3 and...
Deadly and delicious: These 6 foods can actually kill you
GENERALLY SPEAKING, humans will try to eat anything at least once. Some anthropologists theorize that prehistoric people sussed out what was edible by trial and error, but we haven’t stopped pushing our palates in new, sometimes dangerous directions. The risk of illness and even death is often baked into our favorite flavors and fares. Here are some beloved bites that can kill—if things go awry.
msn.com
What Does Matcha REALLY Taste Like?
You’ve seen it in lattes, smoothies, and even desserts. But what does matcha actually taste like?. If you’ve ever wondered about this trendy green powder, read on for a quick overview of matcha flavor profile and its many culinary uses. Jason Leung on Unsplash">. What Is Matcha?. Matcha...
What Makes Yerba Mate Energy Tea Different From Other Energy Drinks - Exclusive
When you're looking for a caffeine boost, which drink do you grab first? If you're one of the seven out of ten Americans that drink just over three cups of coffee per day, then a Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts run is probably your answer (via the National Coffee Association). However, energy drinks are making real strides these days as new products come to market. YACHAK Organic is one of those brands, as it not only offers an energy boost but also provides a plant-based drink.
modernfarmer.com
In Awe of the Pawpaw
One of my favorite parts of working as a bartender is introducing people to new flavors and ingredients. Sometimes, these come in the form of a spirit, beer or wine. Other times, it’s a cocktail. The most exciting, for guests and staff alike, are local ingredients foraged from the wilds of southern New Jersey (where I work at The Farm and the Fisherman), as it gives us an opportunity to let people taste something that may be growing in their backyard or not far beyond it.
