When it comes to ice cream, everyone has their favorites. And, while the most purchased flavors in the U.S. are vanilla and chocolate, many of us like to try something new and interesting every now and then. In fact, a study showed that one of the most popular flavors in America, – besides the standard offerings — was Moose Tracks which is a combination of vanilla, fudge swirl, and peanut butter cups. Flavor varieties can be mind boggling and go way beyond Baskin-Robbins famous 31. In fact, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for most commercially available flavors is held by Canadian shop, La Casa Gelato which has 238 flavors for sale.

