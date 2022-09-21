ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed is declaring war on inflation. It could lead straight to recession.

By Victoria Guida
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFxt0_0i40COb300
Many Fed watchers say some of the root causes of inflation lie outside the central bank’s control. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is poised to deploy another supersized interest rate hike to fight the sharpest price surge in 40 years, a move that has drawn remarkably little political pushback despite rising market anxiety just weeks before an election.

That could change, with more and more voices from Washington to Wall Street warning that the central bank might end up doing serious damage to the economy.

The World Bank last week raised the specter of a global recession, driven by higher rates in the U.S. and abroad. Investors are increasingly worried that disruption in the U.S. government debt market could worsen as the Fed raises borrowing costs. The housing and stock markets are reeling. And some executives like Tesla CEO Elon Musk even say the economy is in danger of entering a period of deflation .

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, a point that he’ll punctuate on Wednesday when the central bank raises interest rates for the fifth time this year. The job seems nowhere near done, with the costs of everything from health care to rents soaring even as gas prices fall. But the Fed’s policies take time to feed through the economy, meaning the central bank could end up depressing economic activity more than necessary before realizing it, given the sheer speed at which it’s jacking up rates — the fastest pace in three decades.

“There’s the old expression that sometimes they’ll tighten until something breaks,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “It’s a legitimate concern at this point.”


Video link

The predicament creates an exceptional level of economic uncertainty for the country, for President Joe Biden’s administration, and for the next election cycle leading into 2024.

Economists say the range of outcomes for the second half of Biden’s presidency is astoundingly broad — it could see a severe economic downturn or simply a period of sluggish growth. Prices might continue to rise at a painfully rapid clip, or they could begin to drop.

Also at stake is the central bank’s own credibility as the nation’s chief inflation-fighting authority. Powell has stressed the dangers of backing off too early, fearing that doing so could make inflation even harder to fight long-term as consumers and businesses build ever-rising prices into their budgeting. So far, he has gotten strong political support, including from Biden and most Republicans.

But many Fed watchers say some of the root causes of inflation lie outside the central bank’s control, like the U.S. labor shortage, global supply chain snags and Russia’s war on Ukraine. They’re raising concern that higher rates could crimp growth without leading to much relief on prices — a point that Sen. Elizabeth Warre n (D-Mass.) has hammered away at Powell for months.

“We just don’t know if the Fed rate hikes are going to be successful,” said Nancy Davis, founder of hedge fund Quadratic Capital Management. She argued that markets are “really complacent” in expecting that the central bank will tame inflation.

Central banks around the world are also ramping up borrowing costs to battle inflation, which could have an intense cumulative effect on global growth. That calls for caution on the part of the Fed, said Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Obstfeld said aggressive rate-raising moves by the European Central Bank should give the Fed pause because higher rates in the U.S. will further squeeze a European economy already beleaguered by the war in Ukraine.

“What I would be saying is, ‘Gee, they’re heading into a recession already,’” Obstfeld said. “That would be a reason at the Fed to say, let’s take it a little easier.”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPiX9_0i40COb300
Maurice Obstfeld speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings, Oct. 4, 2016, at IMF headquarters in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

Recent consumer surveys also show that Americans are lowering their expectations for future inflation, a psychological shift that could provide a tailwind for the central bank but could also be an argument for slowing down its rate hikes to gauge their impact.

Markets are expecting rates to rise nearly 2 more percentage points by the end of the year. That would bring them to a level that is more normal by historical standards — the Fed’s main borrowing rate would sit above 4 percent — but is staggeringly high compared to the near-zero rates that have mostly prevailed for more than a decade.

World Bank researchers in a new paper argued that if central banks around the world end up having to raise interest rates more than expected, it could trigger steep drops in asset prices, “while exacerbating already heightened macroeconomic vulnerabilities.” And because central banks are focused on fighting inflation, they won’t be able to lower borrowing costs, as they usually do to cushion economies against downturns.

They emphasized the importance of central banks communicating about where they plan to go to help markets adjust in an orderly way.

Sonders said the best-case scenario for the U.S. is a “rolling recession,” where different parts of the economy contract at different times but overall growth never actually decreases.


Video link

“Much of the goods side of the economy is already in recession, but you’ve got that more recent strength in the services side,” she said. “That’s what’s particularly unique about this cycle.”

She also said she expected the Fed to raise rates higher and hold them there even if economic activity drops significantly, until the inflation battle is won.

“The only condition under which the Fed has the green light to cut rates is because we’re in a pretty ugly recession and significant deterioration in the labor market,” Sonders said.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, is among the prominent voices arguing that the Fed needs to ease off for fear of causing deflation, a general decline in prices that can be difficult to counteract. Policymakers aim for mild inflation because when prices fall, it can decrease investment and spending, spurring joblessness.

For the Fed to have “the same resolve at this point, we think is going to prove a mistake,” she said in a recent webinar . Wood’s firm invests heavily in technology stocks that are especially hurt by rising rates because they rely more on regular infusions of cash.


Meanwhile, the Fed is also shrinking its bond holdings, a process that will further raise borrowing costs because it pulls cash out of the economy and removes a key buyer of U.S. government debt and mortgage-backed securities.

Investors have become increasingly nervous about what that might mean for the Treasury markets where the U.S. government borrows money. Those markets have been showing signs of strain, with prices jumping around unpredictably and larger gaps between how much sellers want to get and what buyers are offering to pay.

Darrell Duffie, a finance professor at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, said these issues are caused by larger structural problems in the market. But he said the Fed’s actions mean the market is all the more vulnerable to unpredictable events.

“The Fed shouldn’t have to change its monetary policy actions in order to accommodate frailties in the Treasury market structure," he said. "But if market reform doesn’t proceed quickly enough, there could be a point at which the Fed has to rethink [its actions] in the event the market is not functioning properly.”

Comments / 302

Newphonewhodis
3d ago

Demoncrats appear to be doing this intentionally, at least Trump put Americans first and now we're last and the laughing stock across the globe

Reply(52)
174
Fuc ABC
3d ago

QUICK SOMEONE WRITE THIS DOWN, ✍️ I had an epiphany. You can't wage war on inflation by more inflation such as inflating interest rates. The problem is the creation of 40% more money in a 18 month period of time. The value of the dollar adjusts. more dollars same amount of goods and services causes prices to rise. They say we are flush with cash and they need to raise rates to fight that. The government only gave 8% of this newly created money back to the People and I'm sure that's back in the hands of the government now. Back to back quarters of lost household wealth amounting to over 6.2 trillion dollars. When they say they are waging war on inflation they are truly waging war on you the middle class. To add insult to injury they blame and punish you while printing more money causing the inflation.

Reply(4)
77
diane vaughan
3d ago

Wrong, we are currently in a recession and have been for some time. We are now barreling our way into a depression!

Reply(7)
128
Related
FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Darrell Duffie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#World Economy#Interest Rates#Imf#Angerer Getty Images#The Federal Reserve#The World Bank#Fed Chair
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
259K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy