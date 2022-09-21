Good afternoon! Today, experts and practitioners tell us how to leverage public-private partnerships to address the climate crisis. For a climate public-private partnership to work, organizations need to make decisions based on data and ensure the partnership is collaborative. Carbon emissions data is vital for companies when gauging their progress on sustainability initiatives, and it’s just as valuable when tracking a larger, broader climate initiative. With accurate visibility into what’s working and what’s not, and clear communication across both sides of the partnership, the public and private sector can course-correct or accelerate as needed. This allows them to stay on the same page when plans change, focus efforts more efficiently, and make the most of their resources rather than working in silos.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO