San Francisco, CA

thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon

SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Thursday Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA

