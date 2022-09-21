Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one! On September 18, Grimes uploaded a photo of her and Musk’s daughter Exa to her Twitter with the very on-brand caption, “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen.” In the photo, we see...

