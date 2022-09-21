Read full article on original website
NME
‘Stranger Things’: the Byers’ family home is up for sale
The home of the Byers family from Stranger Things is officially up for sale. The house in the fictional town in Hawkins which Will (Noah Schnapp) lived in with his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in the Netflix series is now on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $300,000.
NME
Watch the bloopers from ‘Stranger Things’ season four
Netflix has released a blooper reel from the filming of Stranger Things season four – check it out above. The footage debuted as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, a global livestream featuring a number of trailers and announcements from the company’s upcoming slate. Along with the expected...
Adam Levine's Ex Nina Agdal: The Woman He Dated Between Behati Breakups
In the wake of the bombshell TikTok that alleged Adam Levine, 43, had an affair with an Instagram model, some are now looking at the Maroon 5 singer's other exes, including model Nina Agdal, to get a better grasp on his dating life. Just a few days after Levine's wife...
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when 'Barbie' photos with Ryan Gosling leaked: 'So embarrassed'
Margot Robbie wasn't quite ready to let people into her "Barbie" world when photos were leaked from set in June. Robbie, 32, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday where she recalled the moment pictures of her and "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling went viral. The Australian actress and...
Grimes & Elon Musk's 9-Month-Old Daughter is 'a Queen' in a Super-Rare Photo
Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one! On September 18, Grimes uploaded a photo of her and Musk’s daughter Exa to her Twitter with the very on-brand caption, “My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche – what a queen.” In the photo, we see...
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Margot Robbie says she was 'dying on the inside' when 'hundreds of people' gathered to watch her and Ryan Gosling film a 'Barbie' scene in LA
Margot Robbie talked about the viral "Barbie" set photos on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life,'" she said. Robbie admits she had no idea the photos would become a viral sensation.
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'
Kyle Abrams announced the Love Is Blind couple's breakup via Instagram on Monday It just wasn't meant to be for Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams. Just a day after news of the pair's separation, Vempati shared highlights from their relationship via an Instagram video clip set to Dermot Kennedy's "Better Days." She reflected on their journey, citing the popular quote: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime." "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of...
Netflix Teases ‘You’ Season 4 In Killer New Trailer
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is back for another bloodthirsty season.
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above. Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.
NME
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
NME
Meet the suspects in clip from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Netflix has released a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – check it out above. The clip, released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global event, introduces the film’s ensemble cast as they receive an invitation for a special trip to Greece. In the sequel, Daniel...
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
NME
Will the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy make it a massive flop?
According to the latest industry projections, Don’t Worry Darling is on course to gross $17-24 million in North America this weekend. For a lavish Marvel blockbuster, that would be pretty disastrous, but Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller was reportedly made for a modest $20 million. Against all odds, this controversy-plagued movie could become a low-key hit.
NME
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
