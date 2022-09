CT launches marijuana educational campaign

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT CANNABIS, YOU MIGHT GET THE ANSWERS FROM THE STATE. WITH LEGAL RETAIL RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA ABOUT TO BECOME MORE THAN A PIPE

DREAM, CONNECTICUT IS LAUNCHING AN EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM. IT'S REPLETE WITH VIDEOS

LIKE WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET SOME.

OR IF SOMEHOW THE KIDS COME ACROSS THE STASH.

WHILE THE CONSUMER PROTECTION CAMPAIGN STRESSES RESPONSIBLE USE. THE DEPARTMENT

OF MENTAL HEALTH ALSO PLANS A PUBLIC OUTREACH ABOUT MARIJUANA'S POTENTIAL IMPACTS.

AND THE STATE EVEN HAS TIPS ABOUT THROWING OUT CANABIS.