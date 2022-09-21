Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Diane Roest, South Lyon's devoted Doll House lady and longtime business owner, dies
Diane Roest loved dolls as a little girl. That childhood passion carried over into adulthood as she shared dolls and her joy for toys with the South Lyon community for more than 30 years as the owner of Diane’s Doll House, a downtown anchor. Roest, who had endured several...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
'Our saving grace': Neighbor saves couple from burning condo in Woodhaven
A Woodhaven couple is staying in a hotel after their condo burned to the ground Tuesday. The fire was so large it damaged multiple homes in the neighborhood.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling Heights, MI
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out in Sterling Heights, MI, you’re in luck! There are plenty of amazing restaurants in the area. To help you narrow it down, here are 13 of the best restaurants in Sterling Heights. Whether you’re looking for Mexican food, pizza, or something else entirely, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
Luxury Meets Privacy At Million Dollar Metamora Mansion
If you prefer the finer things in life, but don't like being around people, this one-of-a-kind Metamora home is perfect for you. Located in Metamora Township, Michigan this lavish home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is set on just about 10 acres and has tennis and basketball courts for you athletic types.
oceanacountypress.com
Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
fox2detroit.com
Thief steals mail, package from Canton home
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton police are looking for a porch pirate who stole mail and a package from a home Thursday. Video from a doorbell camera shows the suspect walking up to the open, opening the mailbox, and grabbing the mail at 3:11 p.m. She then grabbed the package and left.
shelbytwp.org
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
whmi.com
Brighton Area Schools Kicks Off Pink Week Monday
Pink Week is planned in Brighton Area Schools this coming week - an annual community service spirit week that benefits local cancer care. Downtown Brighton will be painted pink during the district-wide event with many students and athletic teams donning pink during the week. Last year’s event raised over $33,400 for the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
whmi.com
Brighton Optimists Present Checks To Severe Weather Network
Another local charity has received a donation from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community. The Brighton Optimist Club hosts monthly euchre tournaments on the 2nd Tuesday of each month to benefit other local non-profit groups. Recently, the Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
