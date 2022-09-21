Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
McNabb discusses Hurts vs. Wentz and Eagles' Super Bowl chances
Donovan McNabb discusses Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Week 3 matchup in Washington D.C.
How Washington is preparing for Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts
When looking ahead to Washington's upcoming matchup with Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts this Sunday, Daron Payne couldn't help but look back first. Payne, along with his fellow interior lineman Jonathan Allen, overlapped with Hurts at the University of Alabama. While Hurts' sizzling start to the 2022 NFL season — including his recent, masterful Monday night effort against Minnesota — might be surprising to some if not most who follow the league, Payne himself isn't all that taken aback by it.
Cowboys Injury Practice Update: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons - 'Time To Go' For Young TEs
The Dallas Cowboys young tight end duo of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot know it's time to "show who we are" if Dalton Schultz misses time.
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.
Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz are Both Leading Top-10 Offenses
In an amazing twist, the two Eagles' QBs from the disastrous 2020 season are leading two of the most productive offenses in the NFL
Eagles vs. Commanders: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday's NFC East Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming to town, putting their undefeated record on the line against the Washington Commanders. Can Carson Wentz pull off the upset against his former team?
Eagles and Wentz set for 1st battle since messy divorce
Carson Wentz did his best to downplay the drama. In his first year as the Commanders’ quarterback, Wentz will face off against the Eagles on Sunday for the first time since the two sides parted ways in a messy divorce after the 2020 season. This game has to come...
Hurts, Wentz focused on the present, not their year together
The team was awful, the coach was on his last legs, the quarterback got benched and Jalen Hurts was a 22-year-old kid who found himself in the middle of an impossible situation. Impossible or not, Hurts handled it all just as you’d expect. Like a pro. It seems like...
Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD
Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carson Wentz looks back on time with Eagles, what went wrong, fan experience as he sets to face former team
Nearly two years have gone by since Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles divorced, ending a five-year marriage that had plenty of highs and lows. Though all the success in the early going, numerous injuries, the emergence of Nick Foles, and a disastrous 2020 season led to Wentz asking for a trade out of Philadelphia.
