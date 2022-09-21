ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

How Washington is preparing for Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts

When looking ahead to Washington's upcoming matchup with Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts this Sunday, Daron Payne couldn't help but look back first. Payne, along with his fellow interior lineman Jonathan Allen, overlapped with Hurts at the University of Alabama. While Hurts' sizzling start to the 2022 NFL season — including his recent, masterful Monday night effort against Minnesota — might be surprising to some if not most who follow the league, Payne himself isn't all that taken aback by it.
NBC Sports

Eagles and Wentz set for 1st battle since messy divorce

Carson Wentz did his best to downplay the drama. In his first year as the Commanders’ quarterback, Wentz will face off against the Eagles on Sunday for the first time since the two sides parted ways in a messy divorce after the 2020 season. This game has to come...
NBC Sports

Hurts, Wentz focused on the present, not their year together

The team was awful, the coach was on his last legs, the quarterback got benched and Jalen Hurts was a 22-year-old kid who found himself in the middle of an impossible situation. Impossible or not, Hurts handled it all just as you’d expect. Like a pro. It seems like...
FOX Sports

Bench Tribusky, go with Pickett says LeSean McCoy to Steelers | THE HERD

Co-Host of Speak and former NFL player LeSean Shady McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the latest news in the league. They start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Shady makes a case for Mike Tomlin to bench Mitch Trubisky and put Kenny Pickett on the field, especially after they've fallen to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. They also discuss the rise of Jalen Hurts, and what he expects from the Philadelphia Eagles.
