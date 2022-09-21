ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, OR

Travel Dundee releases passport program for easier trip customization

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
Whether a foodie, a dog-lover or community oriented, the program provides something for everyone

Many people wonder what there is to do in a small town. Travel Dundee, the tiny city's official tourism guide, is only getting better at answering that question.

Most recently, the travel resource launched its 2022 Discover Dundee Digital Passport Program, which supplies its guests with customized, interest-based itineraries of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and lodging. The program was made possible through a Travel Oregon matching grant.

Travelers can choose between three passports: the Foodie Adventure Passport, catered toward foodies and wine enthusiasts; the Community Passport, for people who want to support minority-owned businesses and wineries that invest in the community; and the Dog Lovers Passport, which showcases dog-friendly establishments.

"These passports make our 'hidden gems' and also world-famous providers accessible to anyone seeking a wine county adventure never to be forgotten," Ted Crawford, chairman of the Dundee Tourism Committee and a member of the City Council, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i409KQ700

The committee, which runs Travel Dundee, is comprised of local business owners and citizens invested in strengthening Dundee's cultural, economic and social well-being.

"With so many options for amazing food, world-class wines and beers, and luxurious lodging, we know that deciding on an itinerary can sometimes be overwhelming," Crawford said.

Each passport is free and available to anyone above 21 years old. Travelers don't have to settle for just one passport type either; people can sign-up for one, two or even three.

Upon reaching a minimum number of stamps in a passport, travelers will receive a special gift from Travel Dundee and be entered to win a Oregon wine country vacation package in Dundee.

"The 2022 Discover Dundee Digital Passport Program truly showcases all that makes Dundee Oregon's Wine Country such a wonderful place to visit, and with the passport gives that added boost of excitement with the chance to receive even more value and special prizes," Crawford said.

To obtain a passport, visit bit.ly/3B8sTlf . For more information, visit traveldundeeoregon.com or via Travel Dundee's Instagram, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Newberg Graphic

Taste Newberg releases mobile app

Thanks to this new tool, exploring the greater Newberg area just got a little easier Adventuring in Newberg just got a little easier. Taste Newberg, the city's official travel resource, just released a free mobile app that helps users plan trips to the renowned "Gateway to Oregon Wine Country" and navigate its eateries, wineries, shops, events, hotels and other local activities. Through the app, which is downloadable on Android or iOS devices, visitors can customize itineraries and maps and share them with family and friends. Recently named one of the country's "10Best Small Town Food Scenes" by USA Today, Newberg boasts over 70 wineries and a rich variety of restaurants, cafes, art galleries and outdoor activities. To learn more about Taste Newberg, visit Tastenewberg.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and or Twitter at @tastenewberg. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Parents encouraged to voice busing concerns at Monday meeting

After numerous complaints, Newberg school superintendent will hold meeting at the district office Parents frustrated with the district's busing system will have an in-person opportunity to ask questions and air their grievances next week. The meeting, hosted by Superintendent Stephen Phillips, will take place at the district office from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday. The gathering will come after weeks of complaints from parents about the performance of the district's new busing company, Student Transportation of America (STA), and the problems that have ensued since the school year began. On the district's Facebook pages, parents have reported repeated instances...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision

A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 21 letters to the editor

The Newberg Graphic's readers weigh in on important issues of the day and moreChurch is fulfilling its mission To the editor: We were surprised to read in the Sept. 7 Newberg Graphic that North Valley Friends Church's involvement in construction of the Peace Trail Village had been criticized as "failing to live up to the standards of its Quaker founders." Their efforts are entirely consistent with traditional Quaker concern for "the least of these" and — more importantly - is clearly based on Jesus' teaching as revealed in Matthew 25:31-46. West Chehalem Friends Church elders, Newberg {loadposition sub-article-01}
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Court strikes down school district ban on political signs

Judge grants summary judgment in case of Newberg special ed teacher Chelsea ShottsA Yamhill County court has struck down the Newberg school board's 2021 ban on political signs, declaring it a violation of the state constitution's guarantees of free speech. Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday granted a summary judgment in the case of special ed teacher Chelsea Shotts vs. the district, board chairman Dave Brown, vice-chairman Brian Shannon and directors Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell. "Shotts asked the court to declare that the board's policy was unconstitutional and the court agreed, at least with respect to the free speech guarantee...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Candlelight prayer vigil lifts up Denise Bacon

Embattled longtime Newberg city councilor hospitalized with rare auto-immune disease (Editor's note: A second prayer vigil is slated for 8 p.m. Friday at the Newberg Public Safety Building) A large group of people gathered before the Public Safety Building on a warm Monday evening in a prayer vigil for Denise Bacon, the longtime Newberg city councilor who entered the hospital in early September with a potentially life-threatening illness exacerbated by the onset of Covid-19. The group of nearly 40 individuals — ranging from police personnel to fellow councilors, friends, professional associates and city officials — gathered to offer prayer and...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Power shutoffs, smoky skies: Is this the new normal?

Climate change is creating longer, drier fire seasons with more high wind dangers.Residents and businesses in the hills of Southwest and Northwest Portland are used to losing power during the winter. Ice and snow encased tree branches frequently fall and break power lines. But what happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11 was unprecedented. Portland General Electric voluntarily cut off power to those living and working in the city's wooded westside upper heights, even as temperatures were expected to soar to the high 90s over the weekend. The proactive outages eventually spread to 17 areas and affected more that 38,000...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Owner of transfer station fined by the DEQ

Waste Management ordered to pay $8,400 after inspectors find 380 cubic yards of waste uncovered on platformThe Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has fined the owner of the Newberg transfer station for improperly storing garbage outside last year. DEQ officials observed, according to findings presented to the Environmental Quality Commission, "large piles of waste on the pavement outside the covered transfer station building" in November 2021 at Waste Management's facility on Wynooski Street in southeast Newberg. The report estimates that about 380 cubic yards of waste had accumulated and was open to the elements, which could have resulted in...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 15 community briefs

Virtual auction will benefit local animal shelter, Legacy League begins new yearLocal humane society's third annual virtual auction occurs Sept. 12-18 The Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society is hosting its third annual virtual auction from Sept. 12-18. Funds raised from donations and bids will go toward helping homeless and neglected animals. Local businesses have donated over 150 packages, so there's something for everyone. Visit www.betterunite.com/hbpets, to register to bid. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3RuNrLI. University invites public to attend Legacy League's luncheons Legacy League luncheons are starting again at George Fox University and everyone is welcome to attend. The...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Field set in the 6th Congressional District race

Republican Mike Erickson and Democrat Andrea Salinas vie to represent Newberg and the other towns in the newly-created districtWhether a Democrat or Republican represents Oregon's new 6th Congressional District come January, they will call the Lake Oswego area home. Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson both have a Lake Oswego mailing address, won primaries in April and are competing in what looks to be a tight race to represent a new district that will include Yamhill and Polk counties and parts of Marion County, Clackamas County and Washington County. Salinas — a University of California -- Berkeley graduate who...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Newberg Graphic

George Fox lauded again among U.S. News & World Report designations

Newberg school listed in a number of categories on the magazine's annual compendium Every year for more than three decades U.S. News & World Report magazine has published an issue designed to rank and recognize the best colleges in the United States. And, as it has multiple times before, George Fox University is among the honorees. As it has the past four years, GFU is listed among the magazine's "Best National Universities," characterized in a press release from the school as "a grouping comprised of some of the most renowned institutions in the country." The list is available online at...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 21 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Sept. 14 - Eqequiel Delos Santos, 27, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), failure to pay diversion, reckless driving and failure to carry and...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg proves growth mindset in last minute 3-3 draw with Thurston

In a back-and-forth game that snapped a three-game losing streak, the Tigers continue to grow in season of redemption Newberg boys soccer entered its contest against the Thurston/Mohawk Colts on Wednesday with a 1-3-1 record, identical to their 5A opponent. After 80 minutes of play the two teams wound up with identical records once again after playing to a 3-3 draw. While Newberg is still trying to grow into the vision it has for itself, the Tigers showed grit late in a game that coach Anthony Trejo hopes can build into something for long-term success. According to Trejo, expecting the...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Rosacker will challenge Rogers for Newberg mayor

Elected in 2018, the incumbent will face the Kids Not Camps petitioner this November.This November, Newberg residents will bear a large responsibility -- choosing their mayor for the next four years. In the running are incumbent Rick Rogers, who ascended to the position in 2018, and William Rosacker, the owner of construction company BQC and an outspoken member of the community. Rogers In addition to serving as Newberg's mayor, Rogers works as the executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity. His past government experiences include various roles on city and school district committees. According to his candidacy...
NEWBERG, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Milo McIver State Park fire out, but evacuation orders remain

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada. Evacuation orders near this fire were lifted Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Read more here. UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of an estimated 25-acre wildfire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver State Park-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. Evacuation...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

