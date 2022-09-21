Travel Dundee releases passport program for easier trip customization

Whether a foodie, a dog-lover or community oriented, the program provides something for everyone

Many people wonder what there is to do in a small town. Travel Dundee, the tiny city's official tourism guide, is only getting better at answering that question.

Most recently, the travel resource launched its 2022 Discover Dundee Digital Passport Program, which supplies its guests with customized, interest-based itineraries of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms and lodging. The program was made possible through a Travel Oregon matching grant.

Travelers can choose between three passports: the Foodie Adventure Passport, catered toward foodies and wine enthusiasts; the Community Passport, for people who want to support minority-owned businesses and wineries that invest in the community; and the Dog Lovers Passport, which showcases dog-friendly establishments.

"These passports make our 'hidden gems' and also world-famous providers accessible to anyone seeking a wine county adventure never to be forgotten," Ted Crawford, chairman of the Dundee Tourism Committee and a member of the City Council, said.

The committee, which runs Travel Dundee, is comprised of local business owners and citizens invested in strengthening Dundee's cultural, economic and social well-being.

"With so many options for amazing food, world-class wines and beers, and luxurious lodging, we know that deciding on an itinerary can sometimes be overwhelming," Crawford said.

Each passport is free and available to anyone above 21 years old. Travelers don't have to settle for just one passport type either; people can sign-up for one, two or even three.

Upon reaching a minimum number of stamps in a passport, travelers will receive a special gift from Travel Dundee and be entered to win a Oregon wine country vacation package in Dundee.

"The 2022 Discover Dundee Digital Passport Program truly showcases all that makes Dundee Oregon's Wine Country such a wonderful place to visit, and with the passport gives that added boost of excitement with the chance to receive even more value and special prizes," Crawford said.

To obtain a passport, visit bit.ly/3B8sTlf . For more information, visit traveldundeeoregon.com or via Travel Dundee's Instagram, Facebook page and YouTube channel.