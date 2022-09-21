ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition review

The MSI Crosshair 15 R6E is an excellent gaming laptop that balances hyperfast performance, a vivid display and solid battery life wrapped up in an attractive package. It’s not perfect though, held back by dim display, thick bezels and a few small keys. Pros. +. Great gaming performance. +
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 review — should you bother upgrading?

The iPhone 14 comes with a host of cool features, including satellite connectivity and crash detection, but its unimpressive battery life reduces its appeal. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. iPhone 14 specs. Starting: $799. OS: iOS 16. Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR. CPU:...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Surface Duo 2 is still alive — Microsoft to 'update and innovate'

Microsoft Surface buzz is in the air after the company announced a Microsoft event is taking place on October 12. Many are expecting a new Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 9, and possibly even a Surface Gaming Laptop. But what if there's also an update coming to its dwindling Surface Duo 2?
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

HPRT MT810 portable printer review

The HRPT MT810 is a nearly perfect print solution for those who need to print on the go. The lightweight, highly portable, ergonomically designed MT810 is easy to set up and use across multiple devices making it a win for HRPT. Pros. +. No need to buy ink. +. Portable...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

5 ways to free up space on an iPhone — clean iPhone storage is just a few taps away

Needing to free up space on an iPhone is a problem many of us have faced. Your iPhone comes with limited storage, but your usage has no limit: Over the years, you download countless apps and updates, accumulate a plethora of pictures and videos, and save endless content from messages and the web. Like many Android phones, you can’t expand it either. Luckily, there are several ways you can clean your iPhone’s storage without compromising on experience.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Cheap 12th gen Intel laptop deal: Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $579

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 combines the latest Intel Core CPU with Google's fast and light ChromeOS. Want a laptop that offers instant start ups, fast processing and long battery life? The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ticks all the boxes. Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

No, the Pico 4 VR headset won't beat the Quest 2 — here's why

People are saying, "Watch out, Meta!" The Pico 4 VR headset, poised to be rolled out by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, wants to topple the Quest 2's reign. However, if you ask me, it can't possibly snatch the Quest 2's crown. "But how can that be?" you say. "It, too,...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 review: Practically perfect, minor flaws and all

New features, intelligible ANC, and personalized 3D sound make Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 their best wireless earbuds ever. After years of leaks, rumors, and supply chain troubles, Apple has finally unleashed the AirPods Pro 2. This sequel builds on the groundwork laid by the original AirPods Pro, which popularized noise-cancelling earbuds and improved the series in nearly every way.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Echo Show smart displays have never been cheaper — save up to $50

Amazon's Echo Show Alexa devices are now on sale from $39. In what appears to be a second Prime Day preview, these smart displays are heavily discounted. For a limited time, theEcho Show 8 is just $79 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It usually retails for $125, so that's $50 in savings — its biggest discount yet. Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Epic laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Intel EVO 4K laptop for just $742

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a remarkably thin, light and capable premium notebook. And now, this top-rated laptop can be your next daily driver for an incredibly low price. Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $742 (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store via Walmart. That's $107 off its former Walmart price of $849 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's a shocking $1,017 cheaper than the Microsoft Store's direct price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld pre-order discount takes $50 off

Logitech's G Cloud gaming handheld pre-order discount takes $50 off the soon-to-be-released portable console. The brand's Nintendo Switch-like system supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. Announced Wednesday, the Logitech G Cloud is slated for an October 18 release. You can now preorder the Logitech G Cloud for $299...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Sonic Frontiers early hands–on impressions: Oh no

- Free roaming sections feel repetitive. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog — created off the back of a wave of resurging popularity after years of development. But after going hands-on with some of the freeroam section and a linear level, we’re left with a lot of fear.
VIDEO GAMES

