Japanese man 'sets himself on fire' to protest Shinzo Abe's state funeral

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday renewed his offer to meet North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un, as tensions simmer over Pyongyang's nuclear program. Kim met three times with former US president Donald Trump, easing tensions but reaching no permanent solution on its nuclear program.
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
North Korea has fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation to Japan for the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Abe next week, the White House said Friday. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, had been retired for almost two years after a bout with...
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
In his first face-to-face meeting since the onset of the Ukraine war with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he values China's "balanced position" on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. What Happened: Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation...
A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan Sunday, derailing carriages and prompting tsunami warnings in southern Japan. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 7.2-magnitude before downgrading it to 6.9 and said the tsunami threat had passed. Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the quake, which struck near Taitung city...
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - GERMANY IS OBSERVING CHINA'S MILITARY BUILD-UP AND DRILLS WITH RUSSIA "WITH CONCERN" - GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER TELLS REUTERS. GERMANY MUST REDUCE ECONOMIC DEPENDENCIES TO BECOME FREER TO ACT ON SECURITY CONCERNS - GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER.
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power. New damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol...
The Porcupine Doctrine’s underlying tenet—that the PLA would decline to invade Taiwan because of some undefined level of unacceptable losses—appears unsubstantiated. Can the Porcupine Doctrine adequately defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression? The American defense establishment certainly hopes so. Developed in 2008 by William S. Murray, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, and adopted by President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, the Porcupine Doctrine is a strategy that focuses on having Taiwan use asymmetric warfare to create such an untenable number of losses that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be deterred from invading. This doctrine replaced the earlier Taiwanese strategy of defeating China with conventional military equipment instead of asymmetric forces. Its proponents hope that much like Ukraine has held back Russia, the twenty-three-million-strong, democratic nation of Taiwan can also successfully resist an invasion by a 1.4-billion-person strong autocracy with aims of regional hegemony.
TOKYO (AP) — Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners Friday in a Tokyo park. “Abe’s policies supported war,” demonstrator Mayumi Ishida said, noting Abe consistently sought to raise defense spending. Like others...
