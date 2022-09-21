Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols isn't mad fan kept 700th home run ball
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs. After the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols left Dodgers Stadium without the priceless baseball. According to Fox Sports' Ben Verlander, the fan who caught home run No. 700 plans to keep the ball, despite being presented with offers before leaving the game.
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
