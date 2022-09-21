Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
People are stealing road signs on Hawaii Island and police aren’t laughing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs are going missing on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island police said that since Aug. 30, “numerous” road signs along Mamalahoa Highway near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Black Sands Beach and Naalehu have gone missing. The missing signage is for nene goose crossings, tsunami evacuation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona
Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
bigislandnow.com
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
Good Samaritan speaks out after rescuing Hawaii Island teen from alleged abductor
Bridge Hartman was at the right place, at the right time.
Some Inmates Were Stuck At The Hilo Jail Because They Couldn’t Post $15 Bail
Some of the inmates at the packed Hilo jail have been stuck there because they could not post bail in amounts as low as $15, and conditions at the facility are so poor they rival conditions at the infamous Rikers Island in New York City, a Hawaii corrections oversight panel was told Thursday.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapaa! A lengthy ride out at sea was worth it for one Pahoa man who reeled in an impressive catch — off his kayak. Jason Freitas says a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona. The black marlin...
bigislandnow.com
Haz-Mat Responds to Chemical Smell at Elementary School in Hilo
A perimeter was created around the library at a Hilo elementary school while emergency responders addressed a strong chemical odor coming from the building Tuesday morning. Hawaii Fire Department responded with its Haz-Mat company to Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School at approximately 11:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews identified the odor to be coming from an acid-based sanitizer/disinfectant leaking in a storage room.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited
Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
bigislandvideonews.com
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
