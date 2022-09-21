ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death

HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
People are stealing road signs on Hawaii Island and police aren’t laughing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs are going missing on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island police said that since Aug. 30, “numerous” road signs along Mamalahoa Highway near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Black Sands Beach and Naalehu have gone missing. The missing signage is for nene goose crossings, tsunami evacuation...
Police: Two Men Arrested in ‘Drive-By’ Paintball Incidents in Kona

Two Big Island men were arrested in connection with “drive-by” paintball shootings in Kona. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona Patrol arrested and charged 18-year old Cyan Batha of Waimea for two counts of third-degree assault. Another man, 27-year old Sailus Gamsey of Kailua-Kona, was also arrested but was released pending further investigation.
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Haz-Mat Responds to Chemical Smell at Elementary School in Hilo

A perimeter was created around the library at a Hilo elementary school while emergency responders addressed a strong chemical odor coming from the building Tuesday morning. Hawaii Fire Department responded with its Haz-Mat company to Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School at approximately 11:05 a.m. When they arrived on scene, crews identified the odor to be coming from an acid-based sanitizer/disinfectant leaking in a storage room.
Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited

Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
Stainback Highway Road Work Begins September 27

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say repairs to Stainback Highway will occur in three phases from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22) Road work on Stainback Highway, from the Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, will begin...
