Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 12
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health Foundation to host first Heart of Jazz
Did you know heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Iredell County? Consider giving your local community the gift of heart health by purchasing your ticket to Iredell Health Foundation’s first annual Heart of Jazz, benefitting the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund for Iredell Health System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte man ordered held without bond after pursuit
A Charlotte man is being held without bond after leading deputies on a chase Thursday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. He is also facing charges in connection with a shooting in Statesville on Thursday morning. A passenger in his vehicle was charged with firing the shot that wounded one person on Vernon Lane.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte
A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800
Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville National Night Out set for Oct. 4
“Statesville’s Night Out” is back and the Statesville Police Department is set to host its Night Out on Oct. 4 in Downtown Statesville. This free community event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out. “This is a great opportunity for our citizens to come out and...
Twin brothers dead after wrong-way crash in North Carolina
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Statesville vs East Lincoln
Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between Statesville and visiting East Lincoln. The Mustangs prevailed 28-7 over the Greyhounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs St. Stephens
Scenes from North Iredell's homecoming game against St. Stephens on Friday night. The Indians won 21-7.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,900
Welcome to an amazing Hardiplank and stone home in the very popular Bridgewater. This home has had everything upgraded but the roof! Eat in gourmet kitchen with large bar, appliances, cabinets, backsplash and lighting have all been upgraded. Custom painting, ceiling fans, & hardwoods make a great area for family or entertaining guests. The Guest BR downstairs has upgraded carpet and a new bathroom that is Sr friendly. Upstairs you'll find all large bedrooms, a multi functional very large loft, and a spacious MBR with tray ceiling. MBR bath boasts a tile shower, soaker tub, tile floors and upgraded comfort cabinets. Outside, enjoy your own piece of tranquility! Massive paver stone porch with patio, firepit and TV's, is a great place to enjoy mornings or sports weekends. The immaculate landscaping is accented by hardwired lighting, 8x8 powered shed and all surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence with 4 gates! Walkable Publix, shopping and dining near by. Nothing left to do but move in!
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $895,000
Drastic price reduction and ready in approximately two months! Where can you find single family, new construction with LAKE ACCESS, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DAVIDSON AND MINUTES TO I77? Well, tucked away near the shores of Lake Davidson is this charming cottage, modern farmhouse design, MASTER DOWN plan built by Foundation Homes Residential. Main level, open concept living with stunning master suite design, large kitchen and private office/study. Upstairs boasts two exceptionally large secondary bedrooms with en-suite baths and a generously sized bonus room or additional bedroom. Exquisite elements have been designer-selected for a finished product that will be sure to impress! Lake access just steps from your door for paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, swimming. Walk to downtown Davidson, movie theater, the planned Beaty Street Park, grocery store, eateries and more! Actual home elevation may differ from plan. Square footage is approximate.
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Statesville Record & Landmark
East Lincoln ‘D’ dominates in win over Statesville
East Lincoln remained undefeated Friday night, and its defense shined once again in a 28-7 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory at Statesville. The Mustangs spent a lot of time in the Greyhounds’ backfield, dominating the offensive line and making nine tackles resulting in negative yards. “Their front four was...
Comments / 0